Side Notes 2/8-2/15 

click to enlarge

Jenny Green Appointed to Oregon Arts Commission

Bend artist Jenny Green is known for setting up pop-up contemporary art galleries in Bend and beyond—but now, she'll also be serving in a key role in Salem. On Jan. 30, the Oregon Arts Commission announced Green's appointment to the Commission, filling the position previously held by Lawrence Fong of Portland. The former adjunct professor of art history at Central Oregon Community College says she's excited about this new role.

"I believe deeply in the power of art and its ability to enhance the quality of life not only for artists but for the communities in which they work," said Green in a Jan. 30 release. "The Oregon Arts Commission strengthens our statewide community through the arts and I want to support this important work."

The nine commissioners, appointed by Oregon's governor, work to establish policies and public support for the arts as well as determining art needs statewide.

Oregon State Police Launch SafeOregon School Tipline

A new school safety tip line is intended to give Oregon students an anonymous method of reporting confidential information about safety issues within the school environment. Oregon State Police announced the availability of SafeOregon on Jan. 31. School officials must take part in a sign-up process before students can use the tip line to share concerns about issues of safety, including threats, fights, drugs, weapons, bullying, self-harm, or any other issues of concern.

"To all Oregon students, I want to encourage you to make courageous decisions to break the code of silence and speak out against harmful behaviors before they turn to tragedy," said state Superintendent Travis Hampton in a Jan 31 release. "We can make a difference in our schools and communities and we are committed to creating a safe and respectful culture to support you."

Students can submit tips anytime day or night through the SafeOregon.com web portal, by email at tip@safeoregon.com, through the SafeOregon mobile app or by calling or texting 844-472-3367.

Meetings Seek Input on Upper Deschutes River Scenic Waterway

The Oregon Parks and Recreation District is inviting people to attend one of three meetings regarding the future of the one-mile stretch of the Upper Deschutes River on Bend's southwest side. The department is looking to gather community input about the section of the river from the COID Canal to the southwest Urban Growth Boundary, where the Bend Park and Recreation District petitioned the state in 2015-16 to amend the current scenic waterway rules to allow for the construction of a bike/pedestrian bridge across the river. The Commission declined to amend the rules, saying they're not open for amendment, but wants to gather community input about the "current and future needs of the waterway."

Meetings take place:

Thurs., Feb. 16, 6:30-8pm.

Cascade Middle School cafeteria

Fri., Feb. 17, 6:30-8pm.

Elk Meadow Elementary School gym

Thurs., Feb. 23, 6:30-8pm.

Pine Ridge Elementary School Commons-A