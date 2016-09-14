Sides Notes 9/14-9/21 

Two-Year-Old Killed in Hwy 20 Crash

A crash involving three vehicles on Highway 20 Sunday left a two-year-old child dead and several others hurt. According to the Oregon State Police, Sherwood resident David Fincher was driving his Toyota Tacoma eastbound west of Tumalo Sunday morning when he lost control on a corner and crossed the center line. Police say his vehicle hit two separate vehicles, first hitting a Volkswagen Jetta occupied by Sarah Peterson and two children, all of Bend. The Tacoma then collided with a Dodge Charger, occupied by Alexander Perkins and Ashley Perkins of Bend.

Police say a two-year-old girl in the Jetta died at the scene. The other passengers were transported to the hospital for their injuries. Fincher was arrested on charges of 2nd degree Manslaughter. As of Sept. 12, Fincher faced pending charges of 1st degree Manslaughter, five counts of 3rd degree Assault and DUI, according to the Deschutes County Jail.

Friends of the Petersons have set up a fund at crowdrise.com/support-the-peterson-family.

Trial Begins for Malheur Occupiers

Opening arguments began Tuesday in the trial against seven people accused of occupying the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge. Ammon Bundy—long considered the ringleader in the occupation—along with his brother, Ryan, and five other people, are charged with conspiring to occupy the refuge beginning Jan. 2, 2016. The defendants claim the occupation was not a conspiracy, but instead a political protest aimed at fighting governmental control.

Cascades Academy Breaks Ground on Expansion

Cascades Academy is breaking ground on the school's expansion Sunday, Sept. 18. The independent school opened its new campus, located on Tumalo Reservoir Road, in 2013, serving students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. The school officially opened its doors with 61 students in mid-town Bend in 2003. Now with more than 190 students, it's time to expand. This week's groundbreaking will begin the construction of a new upper school wing, an IDEA lab focusing on innovation and technology, a play area and more parking—as well as making space for other activities.

"By creating this new wing we will be able to dedicate two of our current classrooms to our music and theater programs," says Caitlin Ciannella, Cascades Academy's Director of Development. "Increasing our fine arts programming is a goal of our strategic plan and we're excited to be able to include this in the project."

Public Montessori Program Up for Public Comment

A program offering tuition-free Montessori-style education is up for public comment at the Bend-La Pine District hearing Sept. 27. If approved, Desert Sky Montessori Charter would become the first public Montessori in the Bend-La Pine District. The school would provide education for students from kindergarten through 8th grade, with a goal of an approximately 500-seat school in Bend and another 300-seat school in Redmond.

According to the school's website, the first school site is planned for the northeast side of Bend. The first step, however, is gaining approval by the school board. The board is expected to vote on the issue sometime following the public hearing. That hearing, is Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 6pm at the Education Center at 520 NW Wall Street in Bend. Public comments are invited.