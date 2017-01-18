In Honor of Winter Wellness and Fitness Week, Here's to Sipping Your Way to Better Autoimmune Health

At a glance, bone broth may not sound very alluring—but this understated staple is both delightfully flavorful and extremely nutritious. Used for centuries, bone broth can be made from the bones of almost any vertebrate, from beef to duck, poultry to fish. Its recent resurgence shows the growing interest as athletes and health conscious individuals look to ancestral diets for anti-inflammatory, paleo-friendly ways to maintain health.

A go-to food for when you're under the weather, bone broth is rich in minerals, antioxidants and vitamins, namely magnesium, calcium and phosphorous, and the amino acids, proline and glycine, properties known to help heal, aid digestive health and develop healthy bones.

"Personally, I drink a quart of bone broth in the morning if I even start feeling sick," says Chef Eric Koepsell of Bend Soup Cycle. "The key to it is sourcing high quality ingredients and letting time and temperature do all the work." He shares his recipe below, which you can make at home or order at soupcycle.com/bend

Beef Bone Sipping Broth

Ingredients:

2 lb beef marrow bones (knuckle & shins are full of marrow)

1 medium onion

1 celery stalk

1 carrot

3 cloves garlic crushed

5 whole peppercorns

1 bay leaf

3-4 sprigs of thyme

6 quarts water

Pro tip: Add a couple tablespoons of apple cider vinegar to help the bones leach their minerals more efficiently.

Directions:

1) Roast bones in a 400F degree oven for 40-45 minutes

2) Fill a stock pot with water and bring to a boil

3) When the bones are done roasting add them and all other ingredients to the pot and reduce to a very gentle simmer.

4) Simmer the broth for about 12 hours.

5) Strain the broth through a wire mesh strainer and season with kosher salt to taste.

6) Enjoy!

