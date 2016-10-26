For some, opening day of ski and snowboard season is waaayy better than Christmas morning. Fresh snow, fresh gear...and this year, a lot of new terrain to explore.

For an area that continues to experience massive growth, having more space to spread out our ski tips is a very good thing. Still, growth has its growing pains. In this year's Snow Riders' Guide, we're bringing you not only the details on those new runs, but also how to drive like a local in winter conditions, how to treat your lifties, and what else you could be doing besides skiing this year. As you dust off your skis, snowboards, skins and skijoring equipment, peruse these pages for some fun and informative info on the coming season. Let's ride!

Take a look at our 2016 Snow Riders' Guide articles:

· Lazy Skiers' Delight

· A Mountain of Growth

· The Not-So-Glamorous Life of a Lifty

· Drive Like a Local

· Bundled Up for Fun