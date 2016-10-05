October 05, 2016 Chow » Little Bites

Taco Stand Reopens Under New Ownership 

By
Taco Stand's outgoing owner Gene Fitzsimmons slings a plate of food while wearing his winner's sash from the Source's Best of Central Oregon awards in 2014.

Taco Stand's outgoing owner Gene Fitzsimmons slings a plate of food while wearing his winner's sash from the Source's Best of Central Oregon awards in 2014.

If you dropped by Bend's longtime fave Taco Stand late last week, you were probably met with a shut and locked door. No, it didn't mean that you'd never again get a taste of those uber-affordable burritos—it just meant you'd have to wait until the place opened back up under its new ownership.

After 21 years of carrying the torch, owner Gene Fitzsimmons has decided to pursue interests that don't include assembling meat, beans and cheese into tasty concoctions. In other words, he's retiring. Fitzsimmons says he put the business up for sale this month and sold the place in just a matter of days.

"I didn't expect it to go that quick," says Fitzsimmons. "I am so glad it went quick like that...I've seen things like this drag on for months."

The new owner is Marcos Rodriguez, owner of the Esta Bien restaurant on Third Street in Bend. Taco Stand is located at 221 NW Hill Street, an area with a commercial zoning designation. Because the place has been a restaurant since the 1970s (under various ownership), it's grandfathered in as a sit-down spot—something that other businesses in the area haven't been able to accomplish.

"We are really excited about being in this neighborhood," says Rodriguez of his new digs.

Like his other location, the Taco-Stand-turned-Esta-Bien will feature fresh corn tortillas and freshly-cooked foods—and not to mention margaritas–from 11am to 8pm, 7 days a week. Rodriguez says he plans to have the restaurant open by Oct. 7—so if you're reading this after that date, it might be time to stop back in.

Taco Stand

221 NW Hill St., Bend

Monday-Friday, 11am-4pm

541-382-0494

