The Beer Issue 

You drink it, maybe even daily. You wear the swag and you herald the scene. When you live in Central Oregon, a love of fermented beverages comes almost as natural as a daily dose of full sun.

In this year's beer issue, it's not just about flavor and the end product. Like all craft products, the process starts with great ingredients, and better yet, local ones. The "Love Behind your Beer" is ideally local love—so read on to find out how the area's producers are contributing to your beer (and cider too).

Take a look at this year's Beer Issue articles:

« How 'Bout them Apples?

« Hop to It

« Malt: The Meat in Your Beer

« Drink Like a Scientist

« The Art of Beer

« Bouborn Country Gets Flashed