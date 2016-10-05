October 05, 2016 Special Sections » The Beer Issue

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

The Beer Issue 

By
Photo courtesy of Crosby Hop Farm, leading hop grower, merchant, and processor, recently spotted at Sisters Fresh Hop Festival introducing beer fans' noses to hops.

Photo courtesy of Crosby Hop Farm, leading hop grower, merchant, and processor, recently spotted at Sisters Fresh Hop Festival introducing beer fans' noses to hops.

click to enlarge beerissueintro-e76b5f530fc81ce3.jpg

You drink it, maybe even daily. You wear the swag and you herald the scene. When you live in Central Oregon, a love of fermented beverages comes almost as natural as a daily dose of full sun.

In this year's beer issue, it's not just about flavor and the end product. Like all craft products, the process starts with great ingredients, and better yet, local ones. The "Love Behind your Beer" is ideally local love—so read on to find out how the area's producers are contributing to your beer (and cider too).

Take a look at this year's Beer Issue articles:

« How 'Bout them Apples?

« Hop to It

« Malt: The Meat in Your Beer

« Drink Like a Scientist

« The Art of Beer

« Bouborn Country Gets Flashed

More in The Beer Issue

  • How 'Bout them Apples?

    How 'Bout them Apples?

    A look at sourcing in cider—the beverage cutting into beer's bottom line
    • by Dana Bartus
    • Oct 5, 2016
  • Hop to It

    Hop to It

    Everyone's favorite flower is now growing in Central Oregon
    • by Jared Rasic
    • Oct 5, 2016
  • Malt: The Meat in Your Beer

    Malt: The Meat in Your Beer

    Want to source your malt locally? Get in line.
    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Oct 5, 2016
  • More »

Speaking of...

More The Beer Issue »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in The Beer Issue

  • How 'Bout them Apples?

    A look at sourcing in cider—the beverage cutting into beer's bottom line
    • by Dana Bartus
    • Oct 5, 2016

  • Hop to It

    Everyone's favorite flower is now growing in Central Oregon
    • by Jared Rasic
    • Oct 5, 2016

  • Malt: The Meat in Your Beer

    Want to source your malt locally? Get in line.
    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Oct 5, 2016
  • More »

More by The Source Staff

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

BendNest - Fall 2016

BendNest

BendNest - Fall 2016

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide—Summer 2016

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide—Summer 2016

2016 Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide

2016 Restaurant Guide

Central Oregon Motor Guide 2015

Central Oregon Motor Guide

Central Oregon Motor Guide 2015

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram
RSS

© 2016 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation