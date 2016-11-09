Theatre Events: Christmas in November 

Whelp, Halloween is over, which means we get two solid months of all things Christmas related. Over the coming weeks, we'll preview many of the holiday events happening across Central Oregon. This week, we'll take a look at some of the upcoming Christmas and holiday theatrical productions happening around town.

It's A Wonderful Life- The Live Radio Play

Six actors bring to life dozens of characters from the beloved film classic. By placing the emphasis on characters, voices and the script, this version of the show brings new life to the tear-jerking story of the trials and tribulations of George Bailey.

Cascades Theatrical Company, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend

Nov. 25-Dec. 18, 7:30pm evening, 2pm matinee

$13-$20 | Cascadestheatrical.org for tickets

The Night Before the Night Before Christmas

Local playwright Cricket Daniel's Christmas show gets resurrected at the Tower. Prepare for the most dysfunctional family holiday you've ever seen (outside of your own, of course).

Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend

Dec. 15-16, 7:30pm

$22-$32 | Towertheatre.org for tickets

Elf The Musical JR.

Bend Experimental Art Theater tells the tale of Buddy the Elf, which is written and designed around kids playing all the roles. This is a wonderful show to take the family to, since "Elf" has become a modern Christmas classic over the last few years.

2nd Street Theater, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend

Dec. 1-18, 7pm evening, 4pm matinee

$12-$18 | 2ndstreettheater.com for tickets

A Tower Christmas

An evening of song, dance and scenes from Christmas classics.

Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend

Dec. 21-23, 7pm

$10-$15 | Towertheatre.org for tickets

The Nutcracker

It's not Christmas without a live viewing of the beloved classical ballet. Tchaikovsky is always a good call.

Central Oregon School of Ballet

Bend High Auditorium, 230 NE Sixth St., Bend

Dec. 3 & 4, 7pm evening, 3pm matinee

$12-$24 | Centraloregonschoolofballet.com for tickets

The Santaland Diaries

The David Sedaris classic returns to Bend once again. This year it's being done at 2nd Street Theater and Volcanic Theatre Pub, so you can pick your own favorite Crumpet the Elf.

2nd Street Theater, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend

Dec. 19-23, 7:30pm evening, 2pm matinee

$12-$15 | 2ndstreettheater.com for tickets

Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Dr., Bend

Dec. 9-10 & 16-17

Volcanictheatrepub.com for ticketing info