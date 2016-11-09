Theatre Events: Christmas in November 

Whelp, Halloween is over, which means we get two solid months of all things Christmas related. Over the coming weeks, we'll preview many of the holiday events happening across Central Oregon. This week, we'll take a look at some of the upcoming Christmas and holiday theatrical productions happening around town.
Six actors bring to life dozens of characters from the beloved film classic. By placing the emphasis on characters, voices and the script, this version of the show brings new life to the tear-jerking story of the trials and tribulations of George Bailey.
Cascades Theatrical Company, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend
Nov. 25-Dec. 18, 7:30pm evening, 2pm matinee
$13-$20 | Cascadestheatrical.org for tickets
Local playwright Cricket Daniel's Christmas show gets resurrected at the Tower. Prepare for the most dysfunctional family holiday you've ever seen (outside of your own, of course).
Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend
Dec. 15-16, 7:30pm
$22-$32 | Towertheatre.org for tickets
Bend Experimental Art Theater tells the tale of Buddy the Elf, which is written and designed around kids playing all the roles. This is a wonderful show to take the family to, since "Elf" has become a modern Christmas classic over the last few years.
2nd Street Theater, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend
Dec. 1-18, 7pm evening, 4pm matinee
$12-$18 | 2ndstreettheater.com for tickets
An evening of song, dance and scenes from Christmas classics.
Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend
Dec. 21-23, 7pm
$10-$15 | Towertheatre.org for tickets
It's not Christmas without a live viewing of the beloved classical ballet. Tchaikovsky is always a good call.
Central Oregon School of Ballet
Bend High Auditorium, 230 NE Sixth St., Bend
Dec. 3 & 4, 7pm evening, 3pm matinee
$12-$24 | Centraloregonschoolofballet.com for tickets
The David Sedaris classic returns to Bend once again. This year it's being done at 2nd Street Theater and Volcanic Theatre Pub, so you can pick your own favorite Crumpet the Elf.
2nd Street Theater, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend
Dec. 19-23, 7:30pm evening, 2pm matinee
$12-$15 | 2ndstreettheater.com for tickets
Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Dr., Bend
Dec. 9-10 & 16-17
Volcanictheatrepub.com for ticketing info