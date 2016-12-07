Tips on Staging Your Home During the Holiday Season 

Holiday decorations are an important part of the holiday experience for many homeowners, but it is important to take a few items into consideration if your home is on the market during this time.

1. Keep your windows clear. Try not to have the tree in front a window or decorations on your window. This may block your views, make the home darker, and gives the room a smaller appearance.

2. Make sure the Christmas tree is an appropriate size for the room. If the room is on the small side, consider getting a smaller tree this year. You can often get away with a taller tree as long as it is not too wide.

3. Make sure poinsettia plants are the appropriate color and size for the room. Sometimes it is better to forego purchasing your usual large poinsettia.

4. If your room is on the small side and crowded with furniture, consider moving a piece of furniture to another room for the holiday season. This compensates for the extra space needed for the tree. It is important to keep an open feel to the room.

5. If you have outdoor sculptures or inflatable lawn ornaments, remember that they don't look so great during the daytime hours, which is when potential buyers will be coming to view the home.

The bottom line is to keep things simple and to not go overboard with holiday decorations when your home is on the market.

