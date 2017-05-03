May 03, 2017 Special Sections » The Women's Issue

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tough Cookie Podcast Celebrates Badass Women in Food 

By
Lisa Sipe, right, sits with Tough Cookie’s host, Darlene Veenhuizen, who wants to - inspire women to start their own food ventures by sharing the stories of badass women in food.
  • Lisa Sipe, right, sits with Tough Cookie’s host, Darlene Veenhuizen, who wants toinspire women to start their own food ventures by sharing the stories of badass women in food.

Have you ever been in a restaurant and overheard a really interesting conversation? The new Tough Cookie podcast feels like just that. Darlene Veenhuizen of Pickle Jar Studios interviews women in all areas of the food industry, from product makers to chefs, and all the lady bosses in between, about what it's like to be in business. Her conversational style makes you feel like a fly on the wall, privy to an intimate conversation.

In Tough Cookie's second episode, Veenhuizen interviews Michelle Mitchell from Humm Kombucha. We learn how Humm started out selling door to door to their neighbors, like a modern milkman. Neighbors would leave empty glass containers on their front porches, sometimes with a payment of cash or check underneath the bottle. It's refreshing to discover these humble beginnings, because now we see the grown-up Humm selling nationwide.

Listeners will find the podcast inspiring, even if they aren't in the food industry. And full disclosure: I was interviewed on the first episode, talking with Darlene about building cooking and drinking game mobile apps, the myth of the overnight success and taking risks. I even shared this motivational nugget: "It's good to remember not to be afraid to try. Our careers are really long, something like over 40 years. That's a long time to be in the business world... try something."

Darlene was inspired to create the Tough Cookie podcast after the election. She felt a need for women's voices to be heard and thought the best way to do this would be to share women's stories. New episodes of Tough Cookie come out every Wednesday and you can find the podcast online in iTunes and Sound Cloud.

Tough Cookie Episodes here

Pickle Jar Studios

More in The Women's Issue

Speaking of...

More The Women's Issue »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in The Women's Issue

  • Woman of the Year: Betsy Warriner

    From the ashes of Volunteer Connect rises a new phoenix: Volunteer Central Oregon. Here is the woman championing its cause.
    • by Magdalena Bokowa
    • May 3, 2017

  • Inside Planned Parenthood

    As defunding looms, we look inside our local clinic
    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • May 3, 2017

  • Bend Brewsters

    The scene stands out for its female D leaders
    • by Kevin Gifford
    • May 3, 2017
  • More »

More by Lisa Sipe

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2017

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2017

Bend Nest Spring 2017

BendNest

Bend Nest Spring 2017

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2017

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2017

Cascade Wedding Guide 2017

Cascade Wedding Guide

Cascade Wedding Guide 2017

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Give Guide
Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram

© 2017 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation