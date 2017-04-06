Stay tuned for the Source's endorsements in the contested races, from here until election day, May 16.
Administrative School District No. 1: Bonds for New Schools, Safety Improvements, Classroom Renovations and Preservation
Shall Bend-La Pine Schools build schools, renovate classrooms, and improve safety by issuing $268.3 million in general obligation bonds? If the bonds are approved, they will be payable from taxes on property or property ownership that are not subject to the limits of sections 11 and 11b, Article XI of the Oregon Constitution.
The bond will build new schools in high growth areas, including one elementary and one high school, maintain and preserve existing buildings, including roof replacements and energy conservation projects, and add and modernize classrooms. Also includes safety and health upgrades. Adds $.44 per $1000 of assessed property value.
(Bend-La Pine School board)
Candidates:
Angela Chisum, owner, Celtic Lands, substitute educational assistant, classroom volunteer & co-creator of Highland Elementary's Lego Robotics program
Cheri Helt, co-owner, Zydeco Kitchen and Cocktails, school volunteer, current school board member
(Bend-La Pine school board)
Candidates:
Stuart J Young, Retired school superintendent, current school board member
Richard Asadoorian, retired, Fresno Unified School District
(Bend-La Pine school board)
Candidates:
Carrie McPherson Douglass, managing partner of Education Cities nonprofit, owner of Cascade Relays, former teacher & school administrator
Ricardo Olegario, self-employed investment management
Troy Reinhart, partner & financial manager, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management
Candidates:
Laura Boehme, director, Information Technology Infrastructure, COCC
Ron Boozell, community activist, volunteer
Justin L. Gottlieb, associate, activist
Ted Schoenborn, current BPRD board of directors, retired technology transfer coordinator
Candidates:
Adam Bledsoe, owner, The Loft of Bend
Jason Kropf, deputy Deschutes County district attorney
Joanne Matthews, public speaking and leadership consultant
Lauren Sprang, technical writer
Maureen Schlerf, president, Dionhillips, LLC.
Candidates:
Kyle Frick, VP of marketing and community relations, Mid Oregon Credit Union
Erica Skatvold, clinical informatics professional, St. Charles Health System
Candidates:
Deanne Dement, sales clerk, Sisters Log Furniture, budget committee member, Cloverdale RFPD
Keith Cyrus, Deschutes County Farm Bureau
Candidates:
Martha Lawler, former contract manager and IT manager, State of California
Erin Pryor, content analyst, event manager, volunteer grassroots leader
Candidates:
Matthew B. Gilman, N/A
Lisa D. Soper, N/A
Candidates:
Ken Kerfoot, retired Redmond police officer, current member of Redmond Fire and Rescue budget committee
Pamela Steinke, registered nurse at St. Charles Health System, Chief Nurse Executive and VP for quality management, elected special districts director for Rural Fire Protection District #1 (now Redmond Fire and Rescue)
Candidates:
William L. Schertzinger, licensed professional architect
Carrol (Mac) McIntosh, N/A
Candidates:
Shawn Hartfield, COCC business course instructor, Girl Scout troop leader, current school board member, appointed
BJ Soper, Central Oregon Constitutional Guard
Candidates:
Travis Bennett, principal of AIC Insurance Agency, current board member
Kathleen Brady, N/A
Candidates:
Jack McGowan, retired TV anchor, executive director of SOLVE
Ken Jones, N/A
Candidates:
Nicole M. Gregg, parent, homemaker, substitute teacher, school district budget committee member
David R. Wentworth, Founder & Managing Partner, EVENSOL LLC
*Editors Note: Candidate occupational information derived from the May voters pamphlet. Some candidates opted not to include information in the pamphlet.
Showing 1-1 of 1