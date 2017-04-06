Stay tuned for the Source's endorsements in the contested races, from here until election day, May 16.

Measure 9 -114

Administrative School District No. 1: Bonds for New Schools, Safety Improvements, Classroom Renovations and Preservation

Shall Bend-La Pine Schools build schools, renovate classrooms, and improve safety by issuing $268.3 million in general obligation bonds? If the bonds are approved, they will be payable from taxes on property or property ownership that are not subject to the limits of sections 11 and 11b, Article XI of the Oregon Constitution.

The bond will build new schools in high growth areas, including one elementary and one high school, maintain and preserve existing buildings, including roof replacements and energy conservation projects, and add and modernize classrooms. Also includes safety and health upgrades. Adds $.44 per $1000 of assessed property value.

Administrative School District No 1 Director, Zone 1

(Bend-La Pine School board)

Candidates:

Angela Chisum, owner, Celtic Lands, substitute educational assistant, classroom volunteer & co-creator of Highland Elementary's Lego Robotics program

Cheri Helt, co-owner, Zydeco Kitchen and Cocktails, school volunteer, current school board member

Administrative School District No 1 Director, Zone 4

(Bend-La Pine school board)

Candidates:

Stuart J Young, Retired school superintendent, current school board member

Richard Asadoorian, retired, Fresno Unified School District

Administrative School District No 1 Director, Zone 7, At Large

(Bend-La Pine school board)

Candidates:

Carrie McPherson Douglass, managing partner of Education Cities nonprofit, owner of Cascade Relays, former teacher & school administrator

Ricardo Olegario, self-employed investment management

Troy Reinhart, partner & financial manager, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management

Bend Metro Park and Recreation District Director, Position 4

Candidates:

Laura Boehme, director, Information Technology Infrastructure, COCC

Ron Boozell, community activist, volunteer

Justin L. Gottlieb, associate, activist

Ted Schoenborn, current BPRD board of directors, retired technology transfer coordinator

Bend Metro Park and Recreation District Director, Position 5

Candidates:

Adam Bledsoe, owner, The Loft of Bend

Jason Kropf, deputy Deschutes County district attorney

Joanne Matthews, public speaking and leadership consultant

Lauren Sprang, technical writer

Maureen Schlerf, president, Dionhillips, LLC.

Central Oregon Community College District Director, Zone 4

Candidates:

Kyle Frick, VP of marketing and community relations, Mid Oregon Credit Union

Erica Skatvold, clinical informatics professional, St. Charles Health System

Cloverdale Rural Fire Protection District, Position 4

Candidates:

Deanne Dement, sales clerk, Sisters Log Furniture, budget committee member, Cloverdale RFPD

Keith Cyrus, Deschutes County Farm Bureau

Deschutes Public Library District Director, Zone 3

Candidates:

Martha Lawler, former contract manager and IT manager, State of California

Erin Pryor, content analyst, event manager, volunteer grassroots leader

Redmond Area Park & Recreation District Director, Position 1

Candidates:

Matthew B. Gilman, N/A

Lisa D. Soper, N/A

Redmond Fire and Rescue Director, Position 2

Candidates:

Ken Kerfoot, retired Redmond police officer, current member of Redmond Fire and Rescue budget committee

Pamela Steinke, registered nurse at St. Charles Health System, Chief Nurse Executive and VP for quality management, elected special districts director for Rural Fire Protection District #1 (now Redmond Fire and Rescue)

Redmond Fire and Rescue Director, Position 5

Candidates:

William L. Schertzinger, licensed professional architect

Carrol (Mac) McIntosh, N/A

Redmond School District 2J Director, Position 1

Candidates:

Shawn Hartfield, COCC business course instructor, Girl Scout troop leader, current school board member, appointed

BJ Soper, Central Oregon Constitutional Guard

Redmond School District 2J, Position 3

Candidates:

Travis Bennett, principal of AIC Insurance Agency, current board member

Kathleen Brady, N/A

Sisters-Camp Sherman Rural Fire Protection District Director, Position 3

Candidates:

Jack McGowan, retired TV anchor, executive director of SOLVE

Ken Jones, N/A

Sisters School District 6 Director, Position 2

Candidates:

Nicole M. Gregg, parent, homemaker, substitute teacher, school district budget committee member

David R. Wentworth, Founder & Managing Partner, EVENSOL LLC



*Editors Note: Candidate occupational information derived from the May voters pamphlet. Some candidates opted not to include information in the pamphlet.

