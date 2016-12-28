We Heart Carts 

So many new food carts opened up in the C.O. over the last year we could hardly keep up. We missed some and some of the ones we tried might not have even been new; just new to us. But we did our best! And we look forward to ordering from more in 2017!

We still haven't had a chance to try their mouth-watering (sounding) Reuben, but the Rogue Chef's Everything Burger was one of the two best cheeseburgers we had all year. The burger was "slathered in melted pepper jack, sautéed Maker's Mark onions, an amazing peppercorn aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, thick-cut bacon and topped with a perfectly-fried egg. Every single bite was delicious, with the creamy yolk tying everything together and the tender, caramelized and peppery bacon genuinely being some of the best bacon ever.

This was the other best burger we tried in 2016. The jalapeno cheeseburger was massive and melt-in-your-mouth delicious, but it was also the gateway drug for their brisket grilled cheese sandwich. "Packed with smoked brisket, melted jack and American cheese, dripping in barbecue sauce and imprisoned by fresh, grilled sourdough, the sandwich was even better than it looked. The brisket was so tender that it fell apart in my mouth and the BBQ sauce was thick and spicy, almost like a mole but without the chocolate notes."

Our illustrious editor Nicole dove into Scoutpost and had this to say about their delicious concoctions: "The clay-oven baked breads are paired with locally-sourced, pasture-raised meats. The plentiful sauces that accompany each sandwich are also a mashup; the crispy roast pork shoulder sandwich is topped with cashew romesco and pickled red onion, while the chicken version comes with pickled fennel slaw and poblano pepper harissa. Harissa, as you might know, is a delectable sauce from North Africa combining peppers, herbs and oil." Yum all over again.

Nicole tried their Korean-style pancake/sandwich hybrid and had this to say: "Inside is a choice of beef, pork, chicken or black beans with cabbage and crema. There's also a cheese pando with mozzarella, a PB&J with chunky peanut butter and seasonal berry jam, or the Hotteok-style pando made with walnuts, pepitas and cinnamon."

We just talked about Bend Soup Company's Cilantro Chicken Chowder a few weeks ago, but didn't have a chance to dive into a few of their other delectable soup creations. Their Sanguine Tomato, Mommy's Chicken Noodle, Dave's Bomb Chili and the vegan Golden Autumn are all way too good to believe. There's just not enough room to talk about how impressive BSC's soups really are.

Angela Moore tried the vegan food cart and came away astonishingly impressed. "It's healthy, it's quick and it's right downtown. These meals will fill you up without making you sluggish. Hmmm, a plate full of vegetables. Who'd a thunk? Try the Biscuits and Wild Mushroom Gravy and you'll thank me later."

Angela, always known for her love of world cuisine, absolutely loved the grub at Himalayan Bites. "They're best known for hand-made dumplings that are stuffed with meats and veggies, then steamed until they resemble little clouds of savory goodness. Drizzled with a spicy tomato sauce, they are far too easy to eat by the dozen. Before you go, be sure to change into stretch pants."

Now located in The Lot, many of you know how delicious Bangarang is by this point. Since their menu is seasonal, don't miss the Carbonara with Orchiette pasta, bacon, shallot, parm Reggiano and a damned poached egg. They are not screwing around.

Seriously, the ribs here are from the heavens. Thick and juicy, their ribs slide right off the bone into a welcoming and grateful gullet. Bend has a surplus of Cuban sandwiches to choose from, but it's hard to find one better than Cody's. The applewood smoked ham and melted Swiss combine with an aioli that's downright obscenely delicious.

Keep in mind, due to Snowpocalypse 2016, the hours and locations of these beautiful feeders of humanity are subject to change and will downright vary. Check FB or their individual websites for up to date information.

Eat nice, you're in Bend!