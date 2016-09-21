When a Pancake and a Sandwich Make a Baby 

I don't often write food reviews, but anytime someone mentions "Korean" and "taco thing" in the same sentence, I'm pedaling away on my sad first-gen Diamondback faster than you can say, "Don't forget your helmet."

With that, it wasn't long before I pulled up to EMW Fusion's location on Cyber Drive, sad bike brakes squealing. Standing at the counter was one of the cart's pork producers, telling me how all the meat was locally sourced and ethically raised. He should know.

With its fair prices and simple menu, I ordered most of everything. EMW's "pandos" are an amalgam of a Korean-style pancake and a sandwich. Owners Brandon Walsh and Yoonmee Chang Walsh start with fresh, organic wheat flour, tossing dots of dough on the flattop as you order. Inside is a choice of beef, pork, chicken or black beans with cabbage and crema. There's also a cheese pando with mozzarella, a PB&J with chunky peanut butter and seasonal berry jam, or the Hotteok-style pando made with walnuts, pepitas and cinnamon.

On this day, there was also the special of the day—none other than a pumpkin spice variety. In spite of our general exhaustion with this spice combo here at the Source, I ordered it and was delighted to find it in no way resembled its latte counterpart. Just enough cinnamon and walnuts sneaking out made for a tasty lunchtime dessert. As for the savory pandos: The beef bulgogi was gently spiced and paired well with the creamy sauce and cabbage. The pork pando's house-made BBQ sauce made for a juicy, flavorful combo, while the chicken version was tasty but the least-flavorful of the bunch.

EMW Fusion is currently located on Cyber Drive, but the pair has tentative plans to move to the new OSU-Cascades campus soon, to offer some grub before the school cafeteria opens up. With limited hours, there's no better time to head up there, sad bike or no.

EMW Fusion

345 SW Cyber Dr., Bend (likely moving soon)

Tues-Thurs, 11am-2pm

Facebook.com/EMWfusion

503-853-4482