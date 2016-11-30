In a spacious building between the Old Mill and downtown, Adam and McKenzie Mendel are giving Bend's artists a professional-caliber work environment.

Opened in 2015, Willow Lane is spacious, featuring slick concrete floors and ample lighting, making it ideal as both work space and gallery. As of press time, space was still available for more local artists to join in the fun.

Visit the studio from Monday to Wednesday every week to get a sense of the space, and even purchase artwork hung on the studio's tall white walls. The studio is home to artists of a wide variety of mediums, with members ranging from oil painters to jewelers to lipstick makers.

You can also visit Dec. 10 and 11, when Willow Lane is offering its Winter Market. Twenty artists from the Bend area will have their art on sale, so customers will have the opportunity to buy locally made products in time for the holidays. Food and refreshments will be provided by Bad Boys Barbeque and Twist Cocktail Catering. Raffle prizes, music from Joe Balsamo and more will make this an event that art enthusiasts and shoppers alike will not want to miss.

Willow Lane Arts

400 SE Second Street Suite 2, Bend.

541-410-9225

willowlanearts.com

Gallery open Monday-Wednesday, noon-4pm

Willow Lane Winter Market

Dec. 10, 10am-6pm

Dec. 11, 11am-5pm