January 04, 2017 Culture » Take Me Home

Winter is a Good Time to Sell a Home in Bend 

Winter in Central Oregon might not seem like a good time to sell a home given the weather and the holidays, but it is actually much better than it seems. The weather this winter has definitely created challenges for buyers to view properties; when everything is covered in snow it makes it hard to fully view a home.

Winter is also typically when the inventory of homes for sale drops. The winter months can be a great time for sellers because the lower inventory means less competition. Coupled with our continuing high demand, this translates into an ideal seller's market with the potential of getting a higher price and quicker sale.

It has been suggested that winter buyers willing to brave the elements are more serious and therefore more likely to make an offer on a property. January is also a common month for people to make changes such as retirement, job transfers, etc., which can bring new buyers to the area as well as new sellers. Serious buyers are more likely to make an offer on a property they want to see. People who need to sell their homes and find a new home could likely be starting to search earlier for a new home which means beating the heavier spring and summer traffic.

Given our current market conditions of low inventory and high demand, it seems like January to March could be good months to sell a home in Bend.

Housing Round-Up

 LOW

click to enlarge takemehome-low-0dfe0e3c53d04d04.jpg

206 SW Hayes Ave., Bend, OR 97702

3 beds, 1.5 baths, 1,040 square feet, .13 acre lot

Built in 1984

$176,900

Listed by Cascade Sotheby's International Realty

MID 

click to enlarge takemehome-mid-991ee0b507ea4094.jpg

61714 Borealis Ln., Bend, OR 97702

5 beds, 2.5 baths, 3,220 square feet, .13 acre lot

Built in 2005

$366,900

Listed by Remington Real Estate

 HIGH

click to enlarge takemehome-high-4c6bd3b28330b8b1.jpg

21479 Bunchgrass Ct., Bend, OR 97701

4 beds, 4.5 baths, 5,874 square feet, .61 acre lot

Built in 1917

$975,000

Listed by Coldwell Banker Morris Real Estate

