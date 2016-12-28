Year in Review: Peace Out 2016! 

The year 2016 had its up and downs. Births and deaths. Wins and defeats. Here in Central Oregon we took on new issues affecting the community, as well as some old ones that just won't go away. As always, there are hundreds of people and great organizations working to make our town a better place. The world lost some major icons but even so, music, theatre and the arts flourished nationally and locally.

Wrapping up the Source Year in Review we are reminded of how proud we are to live in this community that is filled with such vibrant individuals. Thank you for reading the Source Weekly—we can't wait to see what 2017 brings!

Year in Review 2016

· Top Covers of 2016

· Online: Top Articles at BendSource.com in 2016

News

· Feature: Extraordinary Women, Ancient Life in Oregon and More

· News: Headlines that Made You Say Hmmm

Opinion

· Opinion: 2016 Editorials

· Opinion: Best Letters to the Editor of 2016

Culture

· Culture: The C.O. Artists of Note in 2016

· Take Me Home: Year in Review for Bend and National Housing

· Culture: Best Theatre in Central Oregon in 2016

· Smoke Signals: Top Cannabis Strains of 2016

· Culture: 2016's Best Books by Genre

Screen

· Screen: Underrated and Overrated Films of 2016

· Screen: Top 10 Movies of 2016

Chow

· Chow: The Best Food Carts the Source Sampled in 2016

· Micro: Best New Brews of 2016

· Chow: Bend's Notable New Restaurants of 2016

Sound

· Sound: Hardest Losses

· Sound: Top 10 Albums of 2016

Outside

· Outside: Best Outdoor Events of 2016