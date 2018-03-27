Search
Username

Gung Ho for Shows

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, March 27, 2018

Live Music / Upcoming Shows

2018 Sisters Folk Festival lineup announced

Justin Townes Earle, Lil Smokies, Joe Purdy and more

Posted By on Tue, Mar 27, 2018 at 4:51 PM

click to enlarge The Lil Smokies will return to Bend for the 2018 Sisters Folk Festival. - SOURCE: BENDTICKET.COM
  • Source: Bendticket.com
  • The Lil Smokies will return to Bend for the 2018 Sisters Folk Festival.
Sisters Folk Festival just announced the initial lineup for their 2018 acoustic music festival scheduled for the weekend of Friday, Sept. 7.

The festival, which was canceled last year due to poor air quality caused by forest fires, is a not only revered by Central Oregonians—but the visitors from the across Pacific Northwest. Artists perform in 11 small venues scattered throughout Sisters, creating an intimate atmosphere to the sets that's hard to achieve on a large stage.

The lineup is great this year and includes songwriters Justin Townes Earle, Claire Lynch and—one of my personal favorites—Joe Purdy, who recently starred in the movie "American Folk" with fellow singer-songwriter Amber Rubarth.


The Lil Smokies, who will be playing The Domino Room in Bend on April 10, will be trekking back from Montana this summer for the festival, playing alongside The Dustbowl Revival, swing trio Hot Club of Cowtown, Afro-Cuban band Battle of Santiago (described as Radiohead meets Irakere), The Accidentals, Phoebe Hunt & the Gatherers and more.



Check out the full lineup on sistersfolkfestival.org.

And since I'm thinking of it—here's Joe Purdy and Amber Rubarth's duet from the movie "American Folk." Enjoy.



2018 Sisters Folk Festival
Various venues in Sisters
Friday, Sept. 7 - Sunday, Sept. 9
$150/adults, $50/kids 18 and under
sistersfolkfestival.org




Tags: , , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Current Issue

Issue Cover

March 21-28, 2018

Special Issues

Join Our Newsletter

More by Keely Damara

Latest in Gung Ho for Shows

Special Issues & Guides

Spring 2018 Leaflet

The Leaflet

Spring 2018 Leaflet

Bend Nest - February 2018

Digital Bend Nest Editions

Bend Nest - February 2018

Cascades Wedding Show Guide 2018

Cascades Wedding Guide

Cascades Wedding Show Guide 2018

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Best Of

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Restaurant Guide 2017

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2017

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation