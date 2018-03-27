2018 Sisters Folk Festival lineup announced

The Lil Smokies will return to Bend for the 2018 Sisters Folk Festival.
Sisters Folk Festival just announced the initial lineup for their 2018 acoustic music festival scheduled for the weekend of Friday, Sept. 7.
The festival, which was canceled last year due to poor air quality caused by forest fires, is a not only revered by Central Oregonians—but the visitors from the across Pacific Northwest. Artists perform in 11 small venues scattered throughout Sisters, creating an intimate atmosphere to the sets that's hard to achieve on a large stage.