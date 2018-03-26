10 Barrel West Back Open 

I
f you're one of those west siders who hasn't been content to trek to the east side (gasp!!) to enjoy 10 Barrel's full pub menu at their east side location over the past few months, you can now breathe a sigh of relief.
No more need for you to cross the river and subject yourself to such things, dear west siders, because 10 Barrel West
(aka, the OG pub) is back open. We know it's been rough.
10 Barrel Brewing Co.’s NW Galveston pub reopened today after three months of renovations. The pub now boasts an overhauled kitchen, a new retail display area and a new entry area—plus new menu items, a new bar and an expanded draft system of 20 taps. The previous iteration of the pub had just 14 taps.