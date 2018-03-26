Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

March 26, 2018 Food & Drink » Beer & Drink

10 Barrel West Back Open 

Stop holding your breath, west siders—your steak nacho dreams can come true again

By
If you're one of those west siders who hasn't been content to trek to the east side (gasp!!) to enjoy 10 Barrel's full pub menu at their east side location over the past few months, you can now breathe a sigh of relief.

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

No more need for you to cross the river and subject yourself to such things, dear west siders, because 10 Barrel West (aka, the OG pub) is back open. We know it's been rough.

10 Barrel Brewing Co.’s NW Galveston pub reopened today after three months of renovations. The pub now boasts an overhauled kitchen, a new retail display area and a new entry area—plus new menu items, a new bar and an expanded draft system of 20 taps. The previous iteration of the pub had just 14 taps.


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Beer & Drink »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

March 21-28, 2018

Special Issues

Join Our Newsletter

Latest in Beer & Drink

More by Nicole Vulcan

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Spring 2018 Leaflet

The Leaflet

Spring 2018 Leaflet

Bend Nest - February 2018

Digital Bend Nest Editions

Bend Nest - February 2018

Cascades Wedding Show Guide 2018

Cascades Wedding Guide

Cascades Wedding Show Guide 2018

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Best Of

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Restaurant Guide 2017

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2017

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation