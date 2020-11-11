10 Barrel's Winter Adaptation: Outdoor "Huts" 

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.
10 Barrel Brewing's westside Bend location is taking its pandemic-era adaptations to the next level. A handful of outdoor "warming huts" are taking up residence in the brew pub's outdoor patio area, with space enough inside to seat eight to 10 people.
"Rather than just throwing up a tent or additional heaters for outdoor areas, 10 Barrel Brewing came up with an idea that not only facilitates social distancing but is also a one-of-a-kind experience for friends, fans & the 10 Barrel community," its press release reads.
To stoke locals' fires for winter fun, one of the huts is decked out with retired signage from Mt. Bachelor resort.
