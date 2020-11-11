 10 Barrel's Winter Adaptation: Outdoor "Huts" | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
November 11, 2020 Food & Drink » Chow

10 Barrel's Winter Adaptation: Outdoor "Huts" 

Outdoor "warming huts" are taking up residence in the brew pub's outdoor patio area

By

10 Barrel Brewing's westside Bend location is taking its pandemic-era adaptations to the next level. A handful of outdoor "warming huts" are taking up residence in the brew pub's outdoor patio area, with space enough inside to seat eight to 10 people.

These huts will bring the warmth. - COURTESY 10 BARREL
  • Courtesy 10 Barrel
  • These huts will bring the warmth.

"Rather than just throwing up a tent or additional heaters for outdoor areas, 10 Barrel Brewing came up with an idea that not only facilitates social distancing but is also a one-of-a-kind experience for friends, fans & the 10 Barrel community," its press release reads.

To stoke locals' fires for winter fun, one of the huts is decked out with retired signage from Mt. Bachelor resort.

