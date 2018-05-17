10 Mountain Bike Rides near Bend 

Central Oregon is a mountain bikers dream come true. From family friendly cruiser trails that start near Bend, to remote, high elevation rides, there's something for everyone.

Below are my top 10 rides, from beginner to expert, two hours or less from Bend.



For more inspiration, check out Mountain Bike Bend: 46 Singletrack Routes, Bend's most recent and most comprehensive guide to mountain biking trails in Central Oregon. Available locally at: Pine Mountain Sports, Sunnyside Sports, Roundabout Books, Dudley's Bookshop Cafe and REI or online at amazon.com.