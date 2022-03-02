 100 Women Who Care | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

March 02, 2022 News » Local News

100 Women Who Care 

Every quarter, a group of women in Central Oregon raises money for a different cause

By

Founded in 2006 by Karen Dunigan of Jackson, Michigan in order to raise money rapidly for local charities, the 100 Women Who Care organization now spans across North America and Singapore and is actively assisting multiple local charities receive the goods and services they are in need of.

In honor of Women's History Month, the Source Weekly snagged an interview with Kristin Betschart, the current Leader for the Central Oregon Chapter of 100 Women Who Care.

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

Source Weekly: Can you describe what 100 Woman Who Care for Central Oregon is?

Kristin Betschart: We're basically an organization of ladies in the Central Oregon community that want to support and help out our nonprofit community. It's strictly just something that's able to benefit our nonprofit community.

SW: What charities does 100 Woman Who Care for Central Oregon donate to?

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

KB: So basically, if you're a member of 100 Women Who Care—and all that really means is that you've made a commitment to write a check each quarter to the voted-upon nonprofit. So, the members that are active in the organization can nominate a nonprofit, so they're out and about in the community. And they realize, Oh, I see a need here. And so then, once a quarter, we pull three nonprofits out of that pot, whoever's been nominated. And then those are the three that become voted on, by the whole membership base.

SW: One of the first things that your organization donated was baby strollers. What are some other products that your organization donates here in Central Oregon?

KB: Basically, if a nonprofit is nominated, they come to us with a presentation and they'll say, "If we are awarded the funds, here's what we're going to use them for." So, for instance, there's the community shower truck. And you may have heard that they basically go around to homeless areas, and they provide a shower truck where homeless people can come and shower. And so, they came to us and said, our shower truck is needing some repairs, it needs to be replaced. We'd like to donate this shower truck to a community that doesn't have one at all. And we'd like to upgrade ours. So that gave us a real visual of where our money would be going. So, it's every organization kind of has their own needs.

SW: On the organization's website, it says that the first 100 woman donated $100 each. Is that still a thing? The $100 checks?

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

KB: Basically, that is the motto. So generally, the way it works is once a quarter, you come to a meeting in person, you vote on whoever or whatever organization is at that meeting, you write that organization a check for $100 and then we collect from those that aren't able to be in the room. And basically, some people write more than $100. We usually average about $20,000 per quarter, which is what we're donating out to the community.

SW: Could you tell me some goals the Central Oregon chapter is currently working on?

KB: We have three main goals. One of our main goals is to continue to learn about more nonprofits in the area. And then our second main goal is to get back to in-person meetings—we haven't been in person since when COVID hit in March 2020. And then, we really want to maintain our current membership, we've got a really strong base that we want to bring in. There's a lot of new people to Central Oregon that maybe don't know about us. And then there's also the next generation of people that we want to start bringing into 100 Women Who Care.

SW: That leads into my next question, how many women are in the Central Oregon chapter?

KB: Here in Central Oregon, our membership wavers between 100 to 200. So, we have about over 100 active members.

SW: What's something you think Central Oregonians should know about your organization?

KB: Just that we're here. We don't have a big billboard, we don't have a big way to communicate and let people know that we're here. That's our main motto—is just finding ways to help our community and doing it in a simple way that's not complicated.

For more information on the organization visit 100wwcco.com.

About The Author

Trevor Bradford

Trevor considers himself the forever traveling man. Coming from a military family and with no true place to call “home,” Bend, for now, is where his dad hats hang. When he isn’t traveling you can catch him enjoying fresh air, living his best life and thinking about traveling. He graduated from Boise State University...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • My Marvelous Mentors

    My Marvelous Mentors

    Jim Anderson pens a farewell to readers
    • by Jim Anderson
    • Aug 26, 2020
  • No Farms Without Water

    No Farms Without Water

    Farmers in Jefferson County face a second summer of severe drought and less access to water from the Deschutes
    • by Laurel Brauns
    • Jul 15, 2020

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Soul in Motion Women's Circle

Soul in Motion Women's Circle

Thu., March 3, 6-7:15 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Survey

Best of the Nest 2022

Best of the Nest 2022

Vote for your favorite local family friendly businesses in Central Oregon!

Newsletter Signup
Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    The Hugh Hartman Holidays

    • By Jack Harvel
    • Mar 2, 2022
    New holiday traditions at a Redmond elementary school confounded parents, who petitioned to get holiday celebrations back on the calendar More »

  • Local News »

    Mandates Ending Even Sooner

    • By Jack Harvel
    • Mar 2, 2022
    Oregon is moving the end of indoor mask mandates sooner for the third time More »

  • Local News »

    Los mandatos terminan incluso más pronto

    • By Por Jack Harvel Tracudico por Jéssica Sánchez-Millar
    • Mar 2, 2022
    Por tercera ocasión, Oregon está adelantando el final del mandato del uso del cubrebocas en espacios interiores More »
  • More »

More by Trevor Bradford

Current Issue

Issue Cover

March 3- 9, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation