20 for 2020 

It's horrible! The year 2019 is barely over and I'm already swooning for the movies coming out in 2020. I feel like I'm cheating on what turned out to be a fantastic year at the movies with the younger and newer upstart. That said: Holy hell! This new year has me way too excited for cinema (not that I need a reason), so I'm going to get you all excited right along with me. Here are 20 movies I'm looking forward to in 2020.

Courtesy Sony

Harley Quinn comes to play.

Underwater: (1/10) Kristen Stewart trapped in an underwater lab after a devastating Earthquake? Yes please. Oh, and maybe there's monsters? This looks like "The Abyss" meets "Alien."

The Rhythm Section: (1/31) From one of the filmmakers behind Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale" comes a spy/revenge thriller starring the always underrated Blake Lively. The book is awesome, so expect good things.

Birds of Prey: (2/7) Yes, "Suicide Squad" was trash, but Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn was fantastic. More of that with zero sightings of Jared Leto's Joker sounds like a plan to me.

Onward: (3/6) A Pixar movie in which Unicorns are basically trash pandas? Was this movie made exclusively just for me?

A Quiet Place Part II: (3/20) There's not much footage for this yet, but the first one was surprisingly great, so count me as cautiously optimistic.

No Time to Die: (4/10) Normally I wouldn't be that excited for a new Bond movie, but this has the full-blown genius Cary Fukunaga (Season One of "True Detective") in the director's chair and a script from "Fleabag" herself, Phoebe Waller-Bridge. I'm here for it.

Antebellum: (4/24) One of the weirdest trailers I've ever seen! It stars the legendary Janelle Monáe as someone caught up in what is basically "Westworld," set in the Antebellum South.

This looks like a jaw-dropper.

Black Widow: (5/1) It's about time ScarJo got a Black Widow movie in which to be deadly and badass. Oh, and Hopper from "Stranger Things" plays a Russian super hero. Way too excited for this.

The Woman in the Window: (5/15) Based on the nail-biting thriller about an agoraphobic woman who witnesses a murder across the street from her house, this looks like a smarter take on "The Girl on the Train."

Wonder Woman 1984: (6/5) The preview for this has Wonder Woman lassoing lightning bolts and swinging from them like Tarzan. I mean. That's the stuff right there.

In the Heights: (6/26) Lin Manuel-Miranda's OTHER big musical finally comes to the screen. This is just as good as "Hamilton." I'm just sayin'.

Tenet: (7/17) Even after seeing the trailer, I'm just as confused about what this is about. I think it's a time travel espionage movie, but Chris Nolan has my trust, no matter where he goes with it.

Courtesy IMDb

Christopher Nolan has another one up his sleeve, with "Tenet" set to release this summer.

Bill & Ted Face the Music: (8/21) Keanu Reeves is on a roll, so of course I'm excited to see what William S. Preston Esq. and Ted Theodore Logan have been up to for the last few decades.

Last Night in Soho: (9/25) From Edgar Wright, the brain being "Shawn of the Dead" and "Baby Driver" comes a romantic and strange look at London in the 1960s. Not much is known about this one.

The Many Saints of Newark: (9/25) The only thing I know about this is that it's about the adventures of young Tony Soprano, actually played by James Gandolfini's son.

Bios: (10/2) A story of a robot and a dog traveling across the post-apocalyptic future. Oh, and it's starring Tom Hanks. I'm already crying.

Eternals: (11/6) This is gonna be the next big weird Marvel thing, but with a cast featuring Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani and Salma Hayek, it should be huge. It's time for Marvel to go cosmic again.

Samaritan: (12/11) Stallone playing a washed-up superhero sounds perfect. I mean, what could possibly go wrong.

Dune: (12/18) The movie I'm most excited for next year. From the director of "Sicario" and "Blade Runner 2049" comes what I hope to be the definitive take on Herbert's masterpiece.

Uncharted: (12/25) Follows the adventures of the young Nathan Drake, played by Tom Holland. I think we'd all rather see a crusty and dismayed Drake, but Holland will crush this.