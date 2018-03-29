Search
March 29, 2018 News » Local News

2018 Arbor Week 

Bend keeps its Tree City USA certification

click to enlarge FLICKR
  • Flickr
Bend will remain a Tree City USA town after the Bend Park and Recreation District and the City of Bend partnered to maintain the certification.

Bend’s City Council designated April 1 through 7, 2018 as, “Arbor Week for the City of Bend.”

“The City Council’s Arbor Week proclamation demonstrates the City is committed to Bend’s urban forest, and the Bend Park and Recreation District is happy to be involved with the year’s Arbor Week events,” Jeff Amaral, BPRD’s natural resources manager said in a press release.

There will be a couple of events around town to help celebrate. On Monday, April 2, Pacific Power and BPRD are co-sponsoring a new tree planting in Drake park at 1:30 p.m. Students from Highland Elementary are scheduled to help with the planting, and kids that help will get to take home a pine seedling. From 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 5, Central Oregon high school students, as well as students from the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council and Heart of Oregon Corps will participate in the 2018 Central Oregon Natural Resource Field Day. According to the press release, there will be career awareness and advanced career workshops led by industry professionals from the U.S. Forest service, Career and Technical Education, Discover Your Forest and the Children’s Forest.

