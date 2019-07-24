2019 Subaru Outside Games 

From mountain biking to bouldering, kayaking and more, the Subaru Outside Games showcases some of Central Oregon's favorite pasttimes while appreciating the beauty of the surrounding area.

Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe

Participants can chill with a peaceful float.

Whether you're participating or spectating, there's something for everyone at this outdoor celebration.

The Outside Games kicks off on the banks of the Deschutes River on July 25 with Pickin' & Paddlin,' another classic Bend tradition held at Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe. This night of music and fun will benefit the Bend Paddle Trail Alliance. Performers include the Ben Larsen Band, Skillet Head, Pete Kartsounes and more. There will also be free demos available to take out onto the water.

From there follows a steady flow of activities throughout the weekend: the Deschutes River Cleanup, the third annual White Water Park Celebration, Mountain Bike Stunt/Trials Show at Mt. Bachelor, yoga outside of GoodLife brewing, dogs on paddleboards at Elk Lake Resort... and that's just scratching the surface.

Need help figuring out which events you're going to see? Head to theoutsidegames.com to find complete schedules and locations of all that's happening throughout the weekend.

Subaru Outside Games

Various, July 25-28

Various locations

theoutsidegames.com