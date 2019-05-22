2019 Summer Music Guide
By The Source Staff
- Looking to plan your summer of shows? Look no further. All the music scheduled so far is right here.
-
Wanderlust Tours' Art in Nature series combines scenic tours with live performances
- by Keely Damara
-
May 22, 2019
-
Inaugural yearly series kicks off June 14
- by Chris Miller
-
May 22, 2019
-
The Clumzys bring a dose of local rap to the Central Oregon scene
- by Bron Wickum
-
May 22, 2019
-
DJ ChellyBean weighs in on the growing EDM DJ scene in Central Oregon
- by Isaac Biehl
-
May 22, 2019
-
Sublime with Rome's new album drops right before the band's show in Bend
- by Alan Sculley
-
May 22, 2019
-
