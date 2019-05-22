2019 Summer Music Guide 

Looking to plan your summer of shows? Look no further. All the music scheduled so far is right here.

Finding Art in Nature - Wanderlust Tours’ Art in Nature series combines scenic tours with live performances

Sisters Saloon Summer Concert Series - Inaugural yearly series kicks off June 14

High Desert Hip-Hop - The Clumzys bring a dose of local rap to the Central Oregon scene

An Evolving Beat - DJ ChellyBean weighs in on the growing EDM DJ scene in Central Oregon