Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

May 22, 2019 Special Issues & Guides » Summer Music Guide

2019 Summer Music Guide 

By
click to enlarge COURTESY THE ATHLETIC CLUB OF BEND
  • Courtesy The Athletic Club of Bend

  • Looking to plan your summer of shows? Look no further. All the music scheduled so far is right here.
  • Finding Art in Nature - Wanderlust Tours’ Art in Nature series combines scenic tours with live performances
  • Sisters Saloon Summer Concert Series - Inaugural yearly series kicks off June 14
  • High Desert Hip-Hop - The Clumzys bring a dose of local rap to the Central Oregon scene
  • An Evolving Beat - DJ ChellyBean weighs in on the growing EDM DJ scene in Central Oregon
  • Sublime Blessings - Sublime with Rome’s new album drops right before the band’s show in Bend











Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More in Summer Music Guide

  • Finding Art in Nature

    Finding Art in Nature

    Wanderlust Tours' Art in Nature series combines scenic tours with live performances
    • by Keely Damara
    • May 22, 2019
  • Sisters Saloon Summer Concert Series

    Sisters Saloon Summer Concert Series

    Inaugural yearly series kicks off June 14
    • by Chris Miller
    • May 22, 2019
  • High Desert Hip-Hop

    High Desert Hip-Hop

    The Clumzys bring a dose of local rap to the Central Oregon scene
    • by Bron Wickum
    • May 22, 2019
  • An Evolving Beat

    An Evolving Beat

    DJ ChellyBean weighs in on the growing EDM DJ scene in Central Oregon
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • May 22, 2019
  • Sublime Blessings

    Sublime Blessings

    Sublime with Rome's new album drops right before the band's show in Bend
    • by Alan Sculley
    • May 22, 2019
  • More »

More Summer Music Guide »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

May 22-29, 2019

Special Issues

Source Weekly Newsletter

Fresh from the press: Get all our print stories, delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Latest in Summer Music Guide

More by The Source Staff

Special Issues & Guides

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation