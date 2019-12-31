2019 Women in Art 

As the year ends, we're taking a quick look back at 2019 and making note of just a few of the many accomplishments and valuable contributions made by the women of the Central Oregon art community.

Courtesy Karen Eland

Karen Eland with her students in Douai, France.

Painter Sheila Dunn traveled to Nepal as part of the Art in Embassies Program, where her work now hangs in the U.S. Embassy. Painter Karen Eland traveled to Douai, France, where five of her paintings now hang in the permanent collection of the Museé de la Chartreuse. In its final exhibition, The Bend Art Center hosted an excellent show, "A Sense of Order," with work from Shin Yeon Jeong, Sarah Helen More and Susan Porteous. At Liberty hosted another highly regarded all-female group show, "Figuratively Speaking," which included work from then-censored artist, Paula Bullwinkel.

A Central Oregon run of "The Vagina Monologues" was directed and produced by a team of five dedicated women, with a cast of over 30 more. A member of that team (and Source contributor), Teafly Peterson, later launched her own variety show, "A Temporary Condition," to a sold-out house. December marked the 6th anniversary of The Night Light Show with Shanan Kelley. Meanwhile, the collective founded by women, but inclusive of all, Bend Burlesque Co., produced over 15 shows.

Writer Beth Alvarado was long listed for a Pen Literary Award for the Art of the Essay and the Source's own Nicole Vulcan was awarded top honors for Best Opinion/Column and 2nd place for Best Feature Writing by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association.

There are so many more talented local artists who deserve to be on this list (i.e., Heather Crank and Bend Design); women for whom we are grateful, as they have made our community a stronger and more interesting place to live. Know that we see you, too, and are thrilled that you continue your creative pursuits. Thanks, ladies, and well done!