 2020 Gift Guide: Comfort for Him | Gift Guide | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

December 02, 2020 Special Issues & Guides » Gift Guide

2020 Gift Guide: Comfort for Him 

Gifts for him that will bring the cheer—and the comfort in 2020

By
SOURCE WEEKLY
  • Source Weekly

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted




12-Oz. Three Sisters Coffee Mug from Handmade Bend, $28

handmadebend.com




click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted



Sumatra-Aged Whole Bean Coffee from Bohemian Roastery, $16/lb.

bohemianroastery.com






click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted



Sweatpants from Revolvr, $72

945 NW Wall St., Bend
revolvrmens.com




click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted




Matches from General Store 1326, $15

1326 NW Galveston Ave., Bend
On Instagram @generalstore1326






click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted




Beard oil from Revolvr, $20

945 NW Wall St., Bend
revolvrmens.com





click to enlarge ADOBE STOCK
  • Adobe Stock

Car Detailing from Red Carpet Car Wash, starts at $134.95

1144 NE 3rd St.; 235 SE 3rd St.; 2690 NE Twin Knolls Dr., Bend
Bendbendredcarpetcarwash.com


click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted




Mellow Mint CBD Tea from Strictly CBD Bend, $16

1052 NE 3rd St., Bend
strictlycbdbend.com




click to enlarge ADOBE STOCK
  • Adobe Stock






Home Chef Services from The Pure Ingredients, $50 plus groceries

thepureingredients.com

About The Author

Katie Prince

More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

The Spirit of the Season: Local Drinky Gifts
2020 Gift Guide: Comfort
Herbal Soups
Poverty Porn
Cold Weather Home Sales
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More in Gift Guide

More Gift Guide »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Central Oregon Locavore Holiday Gift Faire

Central Oregon Locavore Holiday Gift Faire - Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

Through Dec. 8
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Gift Guide

Give Guide

Donate to 75 local nonprofits,
now through Dec. 31
Earn great thank-you gifts!

 Click here to get started


More by Katie Prince

Current Issue

Issue Cover

December 2- 9, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation