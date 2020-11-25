 2020 Gift Guide: Comfort | Gift Guide | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

December 02, 2020 Special Issues & Guides » Gift Guide

2020 Gift Guide: Comfort 

Part One of our two-part Gift Guide is focused on gifts that make you feel good and bring comfort in a wild year

By

It’s been a year. The past 12 months have included divisive politics, devastating wildfires and a ruthless virus that has exposed breathtaking societal inequalities as it has cut lives short.

Yet difficulties have a way of making our priorities clear. Families have grown closer (perhaps closer than we’d have liked!), we’ve found a renewed sense of civic duty and, at our best moments, discovered gratitude in the simple things.

Thus this year’s local gift guide reflects our wish for you and your family, dear reader. May your holiday season be filled with comfort and joy. 

SOURCE WEEKLY
  • Source Weekly

This year we compiled a list of local gift ideas that will bring comfort to the whole family.

Gifts for Him



Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

About The Author

Katie Prince

More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

The Spirit of the Season: Local Drinky Gifts
Herbal Soups
Poverty Porn
Cold Weather Home Sales
Free Will Astrology—Week of December 3
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More in Gift Guide

More Gift Guide »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Central Oregon Locavore Holiday Gift Faire

Central Oregon Locavore Holiday Gift Faire - Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

Through Dec. 8
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Gift Guide

Give Guide

Donate to 75 local nonprofits,
now through Dec. 31
Earn great thank-you gifts!

 Click here to get started


More by Katie Prince

Current Issue

Issue Cover

December 2- 9, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation