2020 Gift Guide: Comfort 

It’s been a year. The past 12 months have included divisive politics, devastating wildfires and a ruthless virus that has exposed breathtaking societal inequalities as it has cut lives short.



Yet difficulties have a way of making our priorities clear. Families have grown closer (perhaps closer than we’d have liked!), we’ve found a renewed sense of civic duty and, at our best moments, discovered gratitude in the simple things.



Thus this year’s local gift guide reflects our wish for you and your family, dear reader. May your holiday season be filled with comfort and joy.