December 09, 2020 Special Issues & Guides » Gift Guide

2020 Gift Guide: Joy for Her 

2020's been a doozy. Let these local Central Oregon gifts for her bring some Joyous vibes.

SOURCE WEEKLY
  • Source Weekly

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted



Heirloom Bend Ornament from Lone Crow Bungalow, $59

937 NW Wall St, Bend
lonecrowbungalow.com


click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

Single Stone Bar Necklace from The Workhouse, $30

50 SE Scott St. #6, Bend
theworkhousebend.com




click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted


Chocolate Sampler from Seahorse Chocolate, $18

35 NW Bond St., Bend
seahorsechocolate.com



click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted


Shelli Walters Painting from Tumalo Art Co., $285

387, 450 SW Powerhouse Dr. Unit 407, Bend
tumaloartco.com




click to enlarge ADOBE STOCK
  • Adobe Stock

Housecleaning Service from Pine Country Cleaning, $150 and up

pinecountrycleaning.com


click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

Women’s Astral Tri Mesh Hiker from Outside In, $125

845 NW Wall St., Bend
outsideinbend.com


click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted


Sunflower Mug from Lost Season Supply Co., $15

635 NW Colorado Ave., Bend
lostseason.co


click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted


Staycation from Pine Ridge Inn, from around $200 a night

1200 SW Mount Bachelor Dr., Bend
pineridgeinn.com



click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted



Flower Subscription from Flower Girl Farm, $200

Flowergirl.farm





click to enlarge ADOBE STOCK
  • Adobe Stock


Pilates Class from Bend Pilates, classes from $20 (virtual sessions available)

155 SW Century Dr. #104, Bend
bendpilates.net

The Source Weekly

