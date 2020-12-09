2020 Gift Guide: Joy for Him 

Whiskey Club Membership from McMenamin’s, $75 annually
700 NW Bond St., Bend
mcmenamins.com
Bone-a-Fide Fitted Hat from Boneyard Brewery, $32
1955 NE Division St., Bend
boneyardbeer.com
Beer’d Men’s T-shirt from Cascade Cottons, $24.95
909 NW Wall St., Bend
cascadecottons.com
Scorpion Bottle Opener from The Workhouse, $35
50 SE Scott St. #6, Bend
theworkhousebend.com
Recliner Crew Fleece from Revolvr, $69.95
945 NW Wall St., Bend
revolvrmens.com
“The Practical Astronomer” by Will Gaiter from Roundabout Books, $24.99
900 NW Mount Washington Dr. #110, Bend
roundaboutbookshop.com
Echo Base Fly Rod from The Patient Angler, $99.99
822 SE 3rd St. B, Bend
patientangler.com
Hot Air Balloon Ride from Big Sky Balloon Co., from $250
1250 NE Wilcox Ave., Terrebonne
bigskyballoonco.com
