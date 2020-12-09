 2020 Gift Guide: Joy for Him | Gift Guide | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

December 09, 2020 Special Issues & Guides » Gift Guide

2020 Gift Guide: Joy for Him 

Gifts for him that will bring the cheer—and the Joy in 2020

By
SOURCE WEEKLY
  • Source Weekly
click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted



Whiskey Club Membership from McMenamin’s, $75 annually

700 NW Bond St., Bend
mcmenamins.com


Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!



click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted



Bone-a-Fide Fitted Hat from Boneyard Brewery, $32

1955 NE Division St., Bend
boneyardbeer.com




click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted



Beer’d Men’s T-shirt from Cascade Cottons, $24.95

909 NW Wall St., Bend
cascadecottons.com




click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted



Scorpion Bottle Opener from The Workhouse, $35

50 SE Scott St. #6, Bend
theworkhousebend.com



click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted


Recliner Crew Fleece from Revolvr, $69.95

945 NW Wall St., Bend
revolvrmens.com




click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted



“The Practical Astronomer” by Will Gaiter from Roundabout Books, $24.99

900 NW Mount Washington Dr. #110, Bend
roundaboutbookshop.com




click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted



BBQ Steak Turner from the Workhouse, $35

50 SE Scott St. #6, Bend
theworkhousebend.com




click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted


Echo Base Fly Rod from The Patient Angler, $99.99

822 SE 3rd St. B, Bend
patientangler.com



click to enlarge ADOBE STOCK
  • Adobe Stock




Hot Air Balloon Ride from Big Sky Balloon Co., from $250

1250 NE Wilcox Ave., Terrebonne
bigskyballoonco.com

About The Author

Katie Prince

More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Holidays, COVID-19 and Real Estate Showings
2020 Gift Guide: Comfort & Joy
Flee Bites & All Night Yawn
Free Will Astrology—Week of December 10
To Scan or Not to Scan: Local Restaurants and QR Codes
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More in Gift Guide

More Gift Guide »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Heart of Oregon Corps Virtual Celebration

Staff Pick
Heart of Oregon Corps Virtual Celebration

Wed., Dec. 9, 12-1 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Gift Guide

Give Guide

Donate to 75 local nonprofits,
now through Dec. 31
Earn great thank-you gifts!

 Click here to get started


More by Katie Prince

Current Issue

Issue Cover

December 9-January13, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation