 2020 Gift Guide: Joy for Kids
December 09, 2020

2020 Gift Guide: Joy for Kids 

Gifts for Kids: Our 2020 Gift Guide, with gifts that will offer joy this year

By
SOURCE WEEKLY
  • Source Weekly

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted



Ice cream Sundae Bag from Goody’s Chocolates and Ice Cream, $20

957 NW Wall St., Bend
shop.goodyschocolates.com


click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

Spooner Board from Leapin’ Lizards, $49.99

953 NW Wall St., Bend
leapinlizardstoys.com




click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted


Pandemic Board Game from Modern Games, $44.99

550 SW Industrial Way #150, Bend
moderngamesbend.com




click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted



Ukelele from Sunday Guitars, $54.99

759 NE Greenwood Ave. Ste. 1, Bend
sundayguitars.com





click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted




Anti Hero 7.81-inch Skateboard from Solsk8s, $63

484 SE 9th St. #150, Bend
seedoflifeskateboards.com







click to enlarge ADOBE STOCK
  • Adobe Stock


Weekly Private Music Lessons from Cascade School of Music, starting at $145 a month

510 NE 3rd St., Bend
cascadeschoolofmusic.org



click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted


Speedpass (two races, t-shirt and a membership) from K1, $50 

20795 NE High Desert Ln., Bend
cascadeindoorsports.com/family-fun/k1-speed



click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

Koi Watercolor Set from Layor Art + Supply, $33.49

1000 NW Wall St. Ste. 110, Bend
layorart.com



click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted



Slingshot Toy from The Workhouse, $26

50 SE Scott St. #6, Bend
theworkhousebend.com

Katie Prince

