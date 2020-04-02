2020 Summer Camps Central Oregon Style 

Courtesy Free Spirit

Abstract in Motion Camp

Featuring fun activities for kids ages 6 and up, including games, parkour and Nerf battles! Email: Eric@abstract-in-motion.com for more information. abstract-in-motion.com/camp

ARTdog - Creative Wellness Studio

Offering 10 magical weeks of creating with unique themes including Dog Camp, Space Camp, Magic Camp, Wild Things Camp and more! Kids will enjoy a variety of media -paint, pastels, clay, wood, etc. as well as outdoor play and story time. Register for a full day ($325) or half day ($190). Siblings receive a 10% discount. Artdogbend.com/summer-camps

Athletic Club of Bend

Let ACB be part of your family's healthy and active lifestyle. Summer camps are open to the public with a focus on providing hands-on fun in a safe and engaging environment. Camps run weekly Mon-Fri 9am-3pm, June 15-Sep. 4. Registration opens April 1 for members and April 15 for non-members. Youth Camps for ages 6 – 12 serve up sports, camp games and group tennis lessons with several excursions planned. Explorer Camps for ages 3 – 6 encourage children to explore the world around them. Campers welcome to dress in costume. Half days available. athleticclubofbend.com

Avid4 Adventure

Build your child's confidence this summer! Avid4 Adventure summer camps teach K – 7th graders of all levels to climb, paddle, bike, hike and thrive in the outdoors. Using time-tested curriculum, experienced instructors (all 21+ and certified in First Aid and CPR) give campers solid outdoor skills and character-shaping confidence. Camps run weekly June-Aug. Avid4.com

BEAT Children's Theater

Offering week-long camps from 9am-2pm for kids ages 7-11 with a variety of themes such as Oh My Odyssey! Monsters in the Spotlight! and Stories from Outer Space. Dates for week-long camps are June 22-26, July 6-10 and July 13-17. In addition, BEAT the HEAT four-day camps including Teeny BEAT (ages 4-6) and Junior BEAT (ages 7-9) from July 27-30. Other options include Is Acting for You? (ages 7-11, Aug. 17-20 & 24-27) and Improv (ages 9-16, Aug. 17-20 & 24-27), Three One-Acts (ages 7-13, Aug. 3-6), Mini-Musical (ages 7-13, Aug. 3-6 & 10-13) and Shakespeare Magical Creatures (ages 10-16, Aug. 10-13) Learn more at beatchildrens theatre.org

Bend Endurance Academy

Offering rock climbing and mounting biking camps throughout the summer. Check out the website for a full list of camps, schedule and registration options.

bendenduranceacademy.org

Bend FC Timbers Soccer Camp

Two sessions for boys and girls ages 5-12. Camp takes place at FC Timbers Soccer Complex in Bend and includes a camp T-shirt. Each session of this four-day camp will have a soccer theme where players will focus on dribbling, shooting, receiving and small-sided games. $160 for full day/ $100 for half-day (9am -noon). July 20-23 and 27-30. bendfctimbers.com

Bend Hoops

Several summer camps for boys and girls entering grades 2-8. Dates: June 22 & 23, June 24, July 6 & 7, July 8, July 20 & 21, July 23, Aug. 3 & 4, Aug. 5, Aug. 17 & 18 and Aug. 19. Register online at bendhoops.com

Bend Park and Rec

The leading provider of summer camps (including the popular Cougar Camp) for all ages in the community. Multi-day, overnight or one-day camps offering something for all ages. Check out the PlayBook or go online for a full listing of camps. bendparksandrec.org

Bend Rock Gym

Offers kids' climbing camps in the summer for kids of all ages. Check the website for a full listing of offerings and schedule. Bendrockgym.com

Bend Science Station

Spark your child's inner scientist! All camps run from 9:30am – 3:30pm. Elementary camps (for kids entering 1st or 2nd grades) include Angry Birdies (July 27 or Aug. 17), Incredible Invertebrates (July 28), CCC Chemistry (July 29 or Aug. 19), Liquid Nitrogen (July 30) and Under Pressure (July 31). Junior Scientist Camps (for kids entering 3rd-5th grades) include Extreme Explosions (June 17-19), Lego Forces (June 29-July 2), Hogwarts Summer Academy (July 7-10 or July 13-July 16), Jedi Academy (Aug. 10-13) and Slam Dunk Sports Science (Aug. 24-27). Youth Scientist Camps (for students 5th grade & above) include Pursuit of the Lightning Thief (June 22-25), Mythblasters (July 21-24) and Amazing Aviation (Aug. 3-6). Register online at bendsciencestation.org

Big Lake Youth Camp

A variety of exciting overnight camps for different ages which include photography, drama, canoeing and BMX. Adventure camps are for ages 7-9, REG camps are for youth ages 10-17 and RAD camps are for 13-17 year-olds. Camps run June 28 through Aug. 16. They even have a Family Camp (Aug. 19-23 or 26-30). Check out the website for a full listing! biglake.org/summer-schedule

Camp Courage

An art day camp for children experiencing loss and grief. Campers engage in activities to express their feelings in a fun, safe and supportive environment. July 21-24. Registration is required – for more information call 541-382-5882. PartnersBend.org

Camp Invention-Elevate

A high-energy, hands-on STEM camp that allows kids in grades K-6 the opportunity to create, collaborate and problem solve. Camp takes place at Miller Elementary from 9am-3:30pm June 15-19. Extended day is available. Cost of camp is $265. Register online invent.org/camp2020

Camp Girls Unite

A four-day camp for girls ages 8-14 focusing on embracing strength, supporting positive self-esteem and healthy peer relationships. Campers will explore myths and truths of beauty through yoga exercises, community building and journaling. Camp is divided into two groups of "little sisters" and "big sisters" depending on age, with the last day spent on a rafting adventure! Campgirlsunite.com

Camp Tamarack

Experience a traditional overnight camp in Central Oregon. With a 1-to-4 staff to camper ratio, campers ages 8-13 get a wide variety of weekly classes, from photography to ceramics, paddle boarding to snorkeling, team sports to woodworking! For the older camper, they offer a Counselor in Training program. $495 for a week-long session, offered June 28-Aug. 21. camptamarack.com/summer-camp

Camp Fire

SummerKids (9 weeks) include Go Green, Spy School, Epic Tales and more! Designed for working families, this camp is for kids in K-6 grades and runs a full week, every week in the summer between June 15-Aug. 17. Financial assistance available.

Tumalo Day Camp

An outdoor learning and growing experience that lets kids from Pre-K through 8th grade share joy and responsibility while making new, lasting friendships. Located in Tumalo State Park, there are two sessions available: June 22 – 26 & Aug. 24 – 28.

Teen Summer Programs

Offers teens the opportunity to learn leadership skills while giving back to their community. Ten sessions offered between June 22 and Aug. 28. See more at Campfireco.org

Cascade Indoor Sports

Offers a variety of summer camps, including an All Sports Camp for kids ages 7-11 in the premier indoor sports & family fun facility. Almost 50,000 square feet for soccer, roller hockey, roller skating, flag football and lacrosse. cascadeindoorsports.com/kids/sports-camp

Cascade School of Music

Many diverse summer camps including Kindermusik for toddlers, preschoolers, young child, as well as a families class. Options include Explore World Music (ages 6-8), Beginning Violin (ages 7-10), Beginning Guitar (ages 7-9 and 10-12), Beginning Piano (ages 7-9 and 10-12), Explore Ukulele (ages 8-12), Beginning Drums (ages 8-10), World Choir for Girls (ages 9-13) and Explore Percussion (ages 10-14). For violin, cello and viola students, Summer Strings (ages 8-12) will keep skills fresh over the summer. Visit ccschoolofmusic.org. Registration is available through Bend Park and Rec.

Camp CREATE at Cascades Academy

Open to kids in pre-K through 5th grades. With varying themes, like Safari Station, Arcade Entrepreneurs and Spelunk and Splash, each of the eight week-long sessions takes place at Cascades Academy's beautiful campus. Each camp theme is based in one of the following experiential learning modalities: Robotics, STEAM, Nature or Arts/Music. Full day (9am-4pm) and half day (9am-noon) options available. Check out cascadesacademy.org/community/ camp-create/summer-camp

Cascadian Stables

Offers several weeks of horse camp Mondays through Thursdays from 9am-2pm. Expert instructors and a safe, positive environment create a unique opportunity to become empowered and inspired! Dates: June 22-25, June 29-July 2, July 6-9, July 27-30, Aug. 3-6, Aug. 10-13 and Aug. 17-20. In addition, they offer Outdoor Horse School Trail Rides, July 13-16 and Aug. 24-27. Bendhorseschool.com

Central Oregon Gymnastics Academy

Offers camps that give athletes a chance to advance levels or become more proficient at their current level. For a complete listing of camps for all ages learn more at cogymnastics.com

Climbing Camps for Climbing Teens

Chockstone Climbing Guides has been providing overnight camps at Smith Rock State Park for 20+ years. Three camps: 5-day, 8-day and 11-day, for beginning to advanced climbers ages 11-19. Dates: June 13-20, July 12-16, Aug. 3-7, July 8-15 (Trad Climbing Camp). Find the camp that meets your age and climbing goals at SmithRockClimbingCamp.com

Diane's Riding Place

These five-day riding camps take place Mon-Fri, 9am to noon, with the option to extend the camp hours until 2pm some weeks. Camp dates are every week from June 15 – Sept. 4. $350 per session. bendhorseride.com

Free Spirit Bend

Two Ninja Summer Camps for kids: Nano Ninja Summer Camp (ages 3 1/2 -5) Kids have fun climbing, doing gymnastics and increasing ninja warrior obstacle skills! Camps run weekly throughout the summer from 12:30 - 3:30 pm. Single half-day costs $40 or weekly is $150. Kids Ninja Warrior Summer Camp (ages 6 - 12) Kids will have the time of their life experiencing the super-rad kids' ninja warrior gym. Offered multiple weeks throughout the summer from 9am-3:30pm. Single day costs $65 or weekly is $250. Schedule at freespiritbend.com/camps

Gobi Wild Force of Nature Camps

Offers camp for kids from 8:30am-3:30pm, Mon-Fri in the summer. Rates are $235/child. Email wtsweigert@gmail.com to check availability. gobiwild.dream.press/event-sign-up

High Desert Museum

Four- and five-day camps for children in grades K-5 weekly from June 22 – Aug. 27. Themes include Olympics, Green Thumb, Yuck! and more. Consult the website for a full listing and don't delay in registering, as these camps fill fast! Museum members receive a 20% discount. highdesertmuseum.org/kids-camp/

Jordan Kent Multi-Sport Camp

Comes to Bend June 15-18, July 6-9, July 20-23 & Aug. 10-13 from 9am-3pm. These four-day camps offer beginning to intermediate fundamental training in football, soccer or basketball and offer skill training, agility training, games, and nutrition education. Cost is $185.95 (full day) /$155.95 (partial day). jordankentcamps.com/bend-camps

Kid Made Entrepreneur Camp

A summer day camp where kids enjoy crafts and food, design their own packaging and sell wares from the Kid Made Booth. Young entrepreneurs feel empowered by making real products and earning real money. Find out more and register online at kidmadecamp.com

MBSEF Cycling

Four summer mountain bike sessions for kids ages 7-14. Each session is two weeks long and takes place Mon-Thu 9am-noon. Choose select days or ride the whole week to build skills and endurance all in a fun, supportive environment. Dates: June 22-July 2, July 6-16, July 20-July 30, & Aug. 10-20. Cost for 2 days/week is $115, 3days/week: $145, 4 days/week: $160. Register online at mbsef.org/cycling/cycling-home

Mount Bachelor's Gravity Bike Camp

The perfect summer activity for kids ages 8-15 who have some experience riding a bike. Riders are placed in groups by ability and will tackle terrain including a skills park, lift-accessed downhill trails and exclusive single-track cross-country trails. Several sessions offered. See website for full schedule and rates. Mtbachelor.com/ summer/kids-bike-camps

OMSI Summer Camps

Offer various overnight camps with themes like Backpacking, Desert Survival, Eco-Explorers and so much more. There's even a family camp and one for teen girls only! Locations vary throughout Oregon. omsi.edu

Oregon Olympic Athletics Camps

Fun activities for kids ages 5-11, including gymnastics, hip hop, cheerleading, martial arts, ninja cross fit, arts & crafts, science and more. Kids pick their activity for each hour and stick with that activity for the four-day camp. Dates: July 13-16, July 27-30 and Aug. 10-13. Morning camp from 8:45am-noon, afternoon camp from 12:45pm-4pm and all-day camp from 8:45am-4pm. Rates are $160 for a half day and $240 for a full day. Siblings receive a 10% discount. Register online at oregon olympicathletics.com/camps

Oregon Adaptive Sports

A variety of youth summer programs for a wide range of populations, including adaptive cycling, kayaking, hiking and golf. Check out rates and schedules at oregonadaptivesports.org

OSU Cascades

Summer Academy for incoming high school sophomore, junior and senior students, exposing participants to college classes and workshops led by OSU-Cascades faculty. Participants in the six-day sessions will experience living in a college campus residence hall, as well as outdoor recreation opportunities in Central Oregon. Two sessions are offered: Aug. 2-7 & Aug. 16-21. Cost is $949 which covers lodging, meals, classes and recreation costs. Call 541-322-2022 or visit OSUcascades.edu/ summeracademy

Outward Bound Summer Adventure Camps

For kids starting at age 12. If your child loves the outdoors and wants to learn important survival skills, these camps are the way to go. Various locations and schedules available: outwardbound.org

R.A.D. Camps

Offers a unique approach to summer with fun excursions to places like Smith Rock, Newberry Caldera and Sahalie Falls. If your child loves to explore and be outdoors, this is the one! Camps are geared for kids ages 7-12 and 13-17 (separate teen program). Camps run from June to Aug., 8am-4pm. $75/day. Sign up at radcamps.com

Rhinestone Ranch

Offers horse-riding camps this summer every week June – Aug., 9am-1pm. Children ages 5-18 are welcome. More at rhinestoneranchbend.com

Samara Learning Center

Summer program helps prevent the "summer slide" with direct instruction in math, spelling and reading, blended with experiments, games, art, crafts, outdoor activities and weekly field trips! samaralearningcenter.org

Terpsichorean Dance Studio

Four fun weeks of themed dance camps, Mon-Fri. For kids ages 4-7, camp is from 9am-noon; 8-12: 1pm-4pm. Themes include Jungle Dance Camp July 13 -17, Toy Story Dance Camp July 20 -24, Under the Sea Dance Camp Aug. 3 – 7 and Superhero Dance Camp Aug. 24 – 28. $150/week. Call for registration: 541-389-5351 or register online starting May 1 at tdsdance.org.

Tula Movement Arts

Several exciting camps: Moving Joyfully Camp, for ages 3-6 is filled with art projects, movement exploration, obstacle courses, acrobatics and games. June 22-26 from 9-11:30am. Circus Ninja Camp, for ages 5-8 features multiple days of slacklining, acroyoga, juggling, hooping and aerial yoga. Camp finishes with a performance. July 13-17, July 20- 24, Aug. 3-7 & Aug. 10-14 from 10am-2pm. Youth Acro Fusion for ages 8 and up focuses on tumbling and acrobatics. July 13-17 & Aug. 10-14, 2-4pm. Youth Aerial Dance Camp, for ages 8 and up, is a combination of aerial yoga cirque technique and aerial hammock choreography. July 20-24 & Aug. 3-7. Register online at tulamovementarts.com

Tumalo Creek Kayak Kids Paddle Sports Adventure Camp.

Four-day camps offer instruction for kids, ages 8-15. Includes a day of standup paddleboarding, kayaking, rafting and sailing on Elk Lake. $395/week. Dates: June 22-25, July 6-9, 13-16, 20-23, 27-30, Aug. 10-13, 17-20 from 9am-4pm. tumalocreek.com/tour/kids-paddlesports- adventure-camp

Wildheart Nature School Summer Camps

Nothing gets the nature spirit moving like the summer season! Camps are divided into groups for ages 4-13 with themes like Witches and Wizards, Juniper Jedis, Dragon Riders and more! Sessions are weekly, beginning June 22 – Aug. 21. Locations include Tumalo State Park and Skyliner Lodge. wildheartnatureschool.com/summer-camps

Young Americans

Camp takes place over five days; four days of fast-paced rehearsal leading into a fully-staged performance. The unique teaching style provides an encouraging environment for students to realize their potential and achieve the seemingly impossible goal of producing a performance in under a week. Camp is open to students in grade 3 through college; runs from Aug. 4-8 at Mountain View High. Youngamericans.org/youth-program/bend-performing-arts-summer-camp

Youth Camp at COCC

A unique opportunity for children ages 10-14 to explore culinary, technology and special interest subjects like archaeology and aviation on a community college campus. Camps held Mon-Thur at all COCC locations: Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras. Registration is online and begins April 4. cocc.edu/youthcamp