2020 Takeout: A Central Oregon Guide to Pickup and Delivery 

f you're like us, you love your mama's cookin'... but even mama's cooking gets tough to handle when you're stuck at home together 24-7.
And while the governor's recent order
means we won't be able to (nor shouldn't) commune together in a busy barroom for about the next four weeks (at least), for the time being, some of our hardworking Central Oregon restaurants are out there, serving up the takeout and delivery.
Darris Hurst
As long as they keep their doors open, we want to support them in spreading the word about what they're doing.
Check out this running list—updated on the hour(ish)—of food service establishments serving takeout or delivery in Central Oregon
Then check back for a bona fide print guide coming very soon!
BEND TAKEOUT SPOTS Last update: 3/20
(Delivery specified, if available)
10 Below
Takeout hours are 7 AM to 11 AM for breakfast, 11 AM to 2 PM for lunch, and 7 PM to 9:30 PM for dinner, and is the same for weekdays and weekends. Menu items include classic American style dishes. Delivery options include room service, delivery windows, and pickup. 10 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend oxfordhotelbend.com
Active Culture
2020 Takeout: Takeout hours are seven days a week, 10 AM to 7 PM. Menu items include the breakfast burrito, savory barbecue burrito, and salad options. Delivery options are app delivery, curbside pull-up, and restaurant delivery. 285 NW Riverside Blvd, activeculturecafe.com/ 541-241-2926.
Awbrey Glen Golf Club
Takeout hours are Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, at 11:30 to 6:30. Menu items include taco salads, burgers, sandwiches, and pork schnitzel. Delivery options are curbside pick-up and Ubereats
Baldy's Barbeque Eastside
Takeout available 11 AM through 8 PM, on Tuesdays through Sundays. Menu items include racks of ribs, potatoes, onion rings, beef brisket, beans, chicken, and pork sandwiches. Takeout options are Doordash and Ubereats as well as pick-up. (Whole menu is included for pick-up, but not for Doordash and Ubereats.)
2670 NE Hwy 20, Bend. baldysbbq.com
Daniel Robbins
Baldy's Barbeque Westside
Takeout times and days are Tuesdays through Mondays, 11 AM to 8 PM. menu items include danish ribs, pulled pork and chicken sandwiches, and beef brisket. Takeout options are Ubereats, Doordash, and pick-up.
235 SW Century Dr., Bend baldysbbq.com
Baltazar’s Seafood Restaurant
Takeout days and times are Tuesdays through Sundays, 4:30 to 8:00 PM. Menu items include beans and rice, tortillas, and the whole menu is available through takeout. Takeout is through in-restaurant pick-up.
1465 SW Knoll Ave.,
541-382-6622.
Barrio
Joolz
Downtown Restaurant - Delivery/Take Out - 2pm-6pm
Downtown Food Truck - Take Out Only - 12pm - 5pm
East Side Food Truck - Delivery/Take Out - 11am - 8pm
All locations open 7 days a week. Closing hours may vary. All Day Menu includes a 4-course Family Meal for $15 per person, available for take out and delivery.
Open Thu-Sun 4-7, and til 8 on Fri-Sat.
Menu is online at joolzbend.com
or call 541 388 5094. Weekly specials and can do large orders by appointment on days they're closed. Bring your growler and get a fill for a steal.
