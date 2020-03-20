 2020 Takeout: A Central Oregon Guide to Pickup and Delivery | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

March 20, 2020 Food & Drink » Chow

2020 Takeout: A Central Oregon Guide to Pickup and Delivery 

A running list of where to get grab-and-go and delivery options right now, updated...well... right now.

By
If you're like us, you love your mama's cookin'... but even mama's cooking gets tough to handle when you're stuck at home together 24-7.

And while the governor's recent order means we won't be able to (nor shouldn't) commune together in a busy barroom for about the next four weeks (at least), for the time being, some of our hardworking Central Oregon restaurants are out there, serving up the takeout and delivery.

We chose this image specifically because it looks like Chinese food. We love our local Asian restaurants, now and every day. - DARRIS HURST
  • Darris Hurst
  • We chose this image specifically because it looks like Chinese food. We love our local Asian restaurants, now and every day.

As long as they keep their doors open, we want to support them in spreading the word about what they're doing.

Check out this running list—updated on the hour(ish)—of food service establishments serving takeout or delivery in Central Oregon

(We're contacting them all right now, like we do for every single guide we put on stands. This is a FREE service we offer local restaurants, but if you also want to add a fancy ad into the mix, we won't complain. Email advertise@bendsource.com to get help with that!)
 Then check back for a bona fide print guide coming very soon!

BEND TAKEOUT SPOTS Last update: 3/20
(Delivery specified, if available)


10 Below
Takeout hours are 7 AM to 11 AM for breakfast, 11 AM to 2 PM for lunch, and 7 PM to 9:30 PM for dinner, and is the same for weekdays and weekends. Menu items include classic American style dishes. Delivery options include room service, delivery windows, and pickup. 10 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend oxfordhotelbend.com

Active Culture
2020 Takeout: Takeout hours are seven days a week, 10 AM to 7 PM. Menu items include the breakfast burrito, savory barbecue burrito, and salad options. Delivery options are app delivery, curbside pull-up, and restaurant delivery. 285 NW Riverside Blvd, activeculturecafe.com/ 541-241-2926.

Awbrey Glen Golf Club
Takeout hours are Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, at 11:30 to 6:30. Menu items include taco salads, burgers, sandwiches, and pork schnitzel. Delivery options are curbside pick-up and Ubereats

Baldy's Barbeque Eastside
Takeout available 11 AM through 8 PM, on Tuesdays through Sundays. Menu items include racks of ribs, potatoes, onion rings, beef brisket, beans, chicken, and pork sandwiches. Takeout options are Doordash and Ubereats as well as pick-up. (Whole menu is included for pick-up, but not for Doordash and Ubereats.) 2670 NE Hwy 20, Bend. baldysbbq.com

Mmmm.... Baldy's Barbeque... featured in many a Best Of Central Oregon issue for Best BBQ. - DANIEL ROBBINS
  • Daniel Robbins
  • Mmmm.... Baldy's Barbeque... featured in many a Best Of Central Oregon issue for Best BBQ.
Baldy's Barbeque Westside
Takeout times and days are Tuesdays through Mondays, 11 AM to 8 PM. menu items include danish ribs, pulled pork and chicken sandwiches, and beef brisket. Takeout options are Ubereats, Doordash, and pick-up. 235 SW Century Dr., Bend baldysbbq.com

Baltazar’s Seafood Restaurant
Takeout days and times are Tuesdays through Sundays, 4:30 to 8:00 PM. Menu items include beans and rice, tortillas, and the whole menu is available through takeout. Takeout is through in-restaurant pick-up. 1465 SW Knoll Ave., 541-382-6622.

Barrio
Downtown Restaurant - Delivery/Take Out - 2pm-6pm
Downtown Food Truck - Take Out Only - 12pm - 5pm
East Side Food Truck - Delivery/Take Out - 11am - 8pm
All locations open 7 days a week. Closing hours may vary. All Day Menu includes a 4-course Family Meal for $15 per person, available for take out and delivery.

Joolz
Open Thu-Sun 4-7, and til 8 on Fri-Sat.
Menu is online at joolzbend.com or call 541 388 5094. Weekly specials and can do large orders by appointment on days they're closed. Bring your growler and get a fill for a steal.


REDMOND (Coming next! Bear with us. We're a tiny staff.)




Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

March 18-25, 2020

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Chow

More by Nicole Vulcan

  • Coronavirus HQ

    Coronavirus HQ

    Access all our Central Oregon-related coverage of COVID-19, all from one place
    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Mar 20, 2020
  • A Pivot to Telemedicine

    A Pivot to Telemedicine

    COPA, Bend Vet clinics among those moving care online
    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Mar 20, 2020
  • A Plea for PPE

    A Plea for PPE

    St. Charles taps school lunch sites as drop spots for personal protective equipment
    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Mar 19, 2020
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation