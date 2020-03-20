2020 Takeout: A Central Oregon Guide to Pickup and Delivery 

Active Culture

2020 Takeout: Takeout hours are seven days a week, 10 AM to 7 PM. Menu items include the breakfast burrito, savory barbecue burrito, and salad options. Delivery options are app delivery, curbside pull-up, and restaurant delivery. 285 NW Riverside Blvd, activeculturecafe.com/ 541-241-2926.

Baldy's Barbeque Eastside

Takeout available 11 AM through 8 PM, on Tuesdays through Sundays. Menu items include racks of ribs, potatoes, onion rings, beef brisket, beans, chicken, and pork sandwiches. Takeout options are Doordash and Ubereats as well as pick-up. (Whole menu is included for pick-up, but not for Doordash and Ubereats.) 2670 NE Hwy 20, Bend. baldysbbq.com





Daniel Robbins

Mmmm.... Baldy's Barbeque... featured in many a Best Of Central Oregon issue for Best BBQ.

Baldy's Barbeque Westside

Takeout times and days are Tuesdays through Mondays, 11 AM to 8 PM. menu items include danish ribs, pulled pork and chicken sandwiches, and beef brisket. Takeout options are Ubereats, Doordash, and pick-up. 235 SW Century Dr., Bend baldysbbq.com





Baltazar’s Seafood Restaurant

Takeout days and times are Tuesdays through Sundays, 4:30 to 8:00 PM. Menu items include beans and rice, tortillas, and the whole menu is available through takeout. Takeout is through in-restaurant pick-up. 1465 SW Knoll Ave., 541-382-6622.

Takeout hours are Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, at 11:30 to 6:30. Menu items include taco salads, burgers, sandwiches, and pork schnitzel. Delivery options are curbside pick-up and Ubereats