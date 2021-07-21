2021 Redmond Issue 

From Vaccine Headquarters to Monster Trucks - Post-pandemic activities and events are ramping up at Redmond’s fairgrounds
Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo is Back in the Saddle Again - After a year of closures, the Fairgrounds welcomes back the community for the 101st annual event
“Shoot The Moon” - Jeshua Marshall’s new single is the first step toward the Redmond musician’s debut solo album this fall
Let’s Do Lunch... in Redmond! - A roundup of popular lunch spots in the “Hub” of Central Oregon
A “Plant-Forward” Restaurant for Redmond - SCP Redmond soft-launches a concept featuring the foods of regenerative local farms
Explore Redmond’s Backyard - Dry Canyon and Cline Buttes offer great outdoor opportunities for hikers, bikers, horseback riders, and nature enthusiasts
Bigfoot, Brews and Drive-In Movies - Summer is just getting started in Redmond
If You’re New Here: Redmond Breweries - The Hub City lost one during the pandemic, but is still pouring plenty of locally made beer
For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here