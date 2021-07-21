 2021 Redmond Issue | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
July 21, 2021 News » Local News

2021 Redmond Issue 

By
ART BY MARK RADA
  • Art by Mark Rada

New Ideas At Senior Center  - The Redmond Senior Center is returning after the pandemic with a new staff, a new direction and the same mission

From Vaccine Headquarters to Monster Trucks - Post-pandemic activities and events are ramping up at Redmond’s fairgrounds

Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo is Back in the Saddle Again - After a year of closures, the Fairgrounds welcomes back the community for the 101st annual event

“Shoot The Moon” - Jeshua Marshall’s new single is the first step toward the Redmond musician’s debut solo album this fall

Let’s Do Lunch... in Redmond! - A roundup of popular lunch spots in the “Hub” of Central Oregon

A “Plant-Forward” Restaurant for Redmond - SCP Redmond soft-launches a concept featuring the foods of regenerative local farms

Explore Redmond’s Backyard - Dry Canyon and Cline Buttes offer great outdoor opportunities for hikers, bikers, horseback riders, and nature enthusiasts

Bigfoot, Brews and Drive-In Movies - Summer is just getting started in Redmond

If You’re New Here: Redmond Breweries - The Hub City lost one during the pandemic, but is still pouring plenty of locally made beer



carlaintucson

The Source Staff

