2021 Summer Camps 

Abstract in Motion Camp

Drop off the kids for parkour, games and nerf battles at the new facility (check out the new spring floor)! Camp begins at 9am and ends at 2pm Monday-Thursday. Session dates are: June 28-July 1, July 12-15, July 26-29, August 2-5 & August 16-19.

To sign up, email: Info@abstract-in-motion.com



Art Camp Bend (formerly ARTdog)

Each week of camp is a uniquely magical experience where creativity buzzes throughout the studio. Days flow between open create, guided workshops, outdoor exploration and creative games. Camps are designed for ages 5-11 with various themes, including Wild Artists, Building Wonder Lands, Magical Creations, Explorers of the World and Tiny Wild Things.

Check their website for listings and schedules: artcampbend.com



Athletic Club of Bend

Offers a wide variety of summer day camps with activities for kids of all ages.

Check their website for listings and schedules: athleticclubofbend.com



Avid4 Adventure

Nothing compares to that soaring confidence you get when you overcome your fears and try something new as a kid. Avid4 Adventure summer day camps take K-7th graders from beginner to expert to some of the best outdoor recreation areas in Bend, Oregon. They also offer overnight camp programs leaving from Portland for 5th-9th graders.

Find out more and register online: avid4.com/oregon-bend-camps



BEAT Children's Theatre

Come spend some of your summer exploring the world of theatre! Camps include a plethora of themes including Junior BEAT, Aliens & Astronauts, Sasquatch, Doing-it-all-Storytelling, Move It and Groove It! Theater Games, Hip Hop Shakespeare and the Wonderful World of Costumes. Camps are intended for children ages 7-16.

Check the website for specific dates and times and appropriate ages. beatchildrenstheatre.org



Bend Endurance Academy

Do your kids love the outdoors and want to go hard? BEA offers cycling and climbing camps for different ages and abilities and multi-sport camps too. There's a wide array of cycling offerings including one for Little Ones, a Girls Only camp and there's even something for Mom this year! Their climbing camps are a great way for kids to experience something a little outside the box.

Check out their schedule and register online at bendenduranceacademy.org



Bend FC Timbers Soccer Camp

Offers two sessions for boys and girls ages 5-12. Camp takes place at Bend FC Timbers Soccer Complex and includes a camp T-shirt. July 19-22 and July 26-29. Times: Full Day: 9am-3pm (lunch 12-1pm). Half Day: 9am-12pm.

bendfctimbers.com



Bend Hoops

Bend Hoops offers basketball camps for boys and girls in the 2nd-8th grades. Check their website for all offerings and to register: bendhoops.com/camps/ Bend Park and Rec Is the leading provider of summer camps for all ages in the community. Check out their PlayBook or visit them online for all the listings and to register.

Bendparksandrec.org



Bend Rock Gym

Learn how to climb this summer! Bend Rock Gym offers weekly sessions (Monday-Thursday) for kids ages 4-17 grouped by age and starting June 21 through August 23. Camp includes daily climbing instruction and all equipment. Camp hours are 9am-3pm.

bendrockgym.com/summer-camps/



Bend Science Station

If your kids haven't experienced the thrill of learning that comes through the Bend Science Station, look no further! With themes like Extreme Explosions, Hogwarts Summer Academy, Mighty Mineralogy and Drone Design their Elementary Camps (grades 1-2), Junior Scientist Camps (grades 3-5) and Youth Scientist Camps (grades 5 and up) are sure to delight all budding scientists in the family. Hours are 9:30am – 3:30pm.

Find out the schedule at: bendsciencestation.org/classes/summer-camps



Big Lake Youth Camp

Big Lake Youth Camp offers a wide variety of exciting camps for different ages (7-17) and interests. All camps for 2021 will be run Sunday through Friday. Bus transportation to/from camp will not be available for the 2021 summer.

Best to check out their website for the current information! biglake.org/summer-schedule



Camp Courage

Camp Courage is an art day camp for children experiencing loss and grief. Campers engage in activities to express their feelings in a fun, safe and supportive environment.

Contact Partners in Care for more information: 541-382-5882



Camp Invention

Camp Invention is currently offering a virtual camp, but they are hoping to provide an in-person opportunity in Bend as well. If a physical location can be secured they will provide details of an in-person camp.

Please check the website for updates: invent.org/programs/camp-invention





Camp Tamarack



Experience a traditional overnight camp here in Central Oregon. With a 1-to-4 staff-to-camper ratio, they offer campers ages 8-14 a wide variety of classes. Due to a limited number of campers this year, many sessions are already full.

To join a waitlist: camptamarack.com/summer-camp



Camp Fire

Camp Fire offers two popular summer camp options: Summer Kids: Located at Ponderosa Elementary this year, thisa camp is designed for working families. Weekly camps (June 21-August 20) give kids a place to feel creative, secure and empowered. With great indoor and outdoor spaces, SummerKids offers theme-based camps. Leadership opportunities are available for 7th-9th graders and Junior Counselor opportunities for 9th-12th graders.

Tumalo Day Camp is a rich group outdoor learning experience that lets kids share joy and responsibility while making new, lasting friendships. Campers discover, explore and build individual skills as they try new things. Location is Tumalo State Park with two sessions: June 28-July 2 & August 23-27.

campfireco.org



Cascade Indoor Sports

Don't spend another summer locked down at home. Run, play, laugh, create wonderful memories and meet new friends at Cascade Indoor Sports! All Sports Camps are for kids ages 7-11 years. Several sessions are available throughout the summer. Choose from all-week or daily participation. Full-day Or half-day options available too. June 21-September 2.

Cascadeindoorsports.com/kids/sports-camp



Cascade School of Music

Summer classes at Cascade School of Music are full of musical fun! Whether your child is interested in drums or strings, or wants to sing, these summer camps provide an excellent introduction to the world of music or practice for those wanting to keep their skill fresh.



Please consult their website for a complete schedule: cascadeschoolof music.org



Cascades Academy

Camp CREATE 2021 is set to run seven weeks of full and half-day camps from July 13-August 27 for students entering kindergarten through fifth grade. Camps are full, but a waitlist is available.

Find out more: Cascadesacademy.org



Cascadian Stables

Cascadian Stables offers experiences at the ranch's scenic horse camp outside Madras for grades 4-12. They provide two nights at Cascadian Stables' horse-campground with days full of horses and desert wilderness and nights under the stars surrounded by the herd. The programs are limited to just 6-8 campers. Camp dates are TBD.

Check the website for updates: cascadianstables.com/horse-school



The Circuit

The Circuit is proud to offer summer bouldering camps! Sign up your kids to climb in a fun, social environment led by instructors, where they will problem solve and build confidence on and off the wall. Summer camps are for ages 5-12. Scholarships are available for low-income families, please email youth@thecircuitgym.com for more info on applying.

Register at thecircuitgym.com



Dana's Discovery Kids

Dana's Discovery Kids offers summer camps for kids ages 3-7 from July 5-29. Hours are 8am-11:55am. Bring a friend! Drop-ins welcome.

Learn more: discoverykidspreschool.com/summer-camps



Diane's Riding Place

These five-day riding camps take place Monday through Friday from 9am to 12pm with some weeks extending to 2pm. Camp dates are every week from June 14- September 3. Sign up early as camps fill fast!

For more information: Bendhorseride.com



The Environmental Center

Forest Explorer camps are for kids in grades K-5 and happen Monday-Thursday 9am-4pm.

Check out their website for session dates and to register online: envirocenter.org/programs/youth- education/upcoming-programs/



Free Spirit Bend

Nano Ninja Summer Camp (ages 4-6): Kids will have fun climbing, doing gymnastics, and making new buddies! Experienced staff will lead games and set up daily Nano-Ninja challenges. Kids will improve their coordination, climbing, jumping and agility skills: 9am-12pm or 12:30pm-3:30pm, Monday- Friday: $155

Kids Ninja Warrior Summer Camp (ages 6-12) Kids will have fun both inside the gym and outside on the beautiful grounds of the Old Mill. Kids will increase their coordination, strength, speed, agility and climbing skills as experienced coaches guide them through exciting timed races: 9am-3:30pm, Monday-Friday, $285

freespiritbend.com/camps



High Cascade Snowboard Camp

High Cascade Snowboard Camp has a 28-acre campus 20 minutes from Government Camp and offers all-inclusive summer snowboard camps for kids at Mt. Hood. Find out more and check out the summer schedule: highcascade.com



High Desert Museum

High Desert Museum offers multiple camps for children throughout the summers for those in grades K – 5. Consult the website for a full listing. Register early as these camps fill quickly!

Highdesertmuseum.org/kids-camp/



Camp Furry Friends

Humane Society of Central Oregon Youth Summer Camp: Camp Furry Friends. Camp Furry Friends is a fun-filled opportunity for kids ages 9-12 years old to learn about pet care/training, create animal crafts and participate in a variety of activities. The purr-fect summer camp for kids who love animals! Dates are: July 19-23, July 26-30 & August 2-6.

Email: rebecca@hsco.org. Registration information is also on the HSCO website: hsco.org/camp-furry-friends-2021



Jordan Kent Multi-Sport Camps

Jordan Kent Multi-Sport Camps provide beginning to intermediate fundamental training in football, soccer or basketball. Campers participate in skill training, agility training, games and nutrition education. Half-day or full day options include a t-shirt and post camp goodie. Four weekly sessions in Bend: June 25-July 1, July 12-15, July 26-29 & August 9-12 at Pacific Crest fields. Hours are 9am-3pm.

Register at: jordankentcamps.com/ bend-summer-camps/



The Kindred Creative Kitchen

Flaky Pastries? Healthy dinners? Street Foods from Around the World? Check out these very interesting summer cooking camps for youth ages 7-17. Classes run four days a week from 11am-2pm.

Learn more: thekindredcreativekitchen.com



Mt. Bachelor

Head to Mt. Bachelor for summer fun! They have both a two-day and five-day bike camp as well as a new multi-sport adventure camp.

More information available at mtbachelor.com/plan-your-trip/summer-activities/kids-camps



OMSI Summer Camps

From computer science to forensic science, animation to astronomy, OMSI offers a variety of day camps and classes to spark your child's curiosity! Although they are not hosting any overnight camps this year, why not make a special trip to Portland for a variety of day camps at the museum?

Find out more: Omsi.edu



Oregon Olympic Athletics

Oregon Olympic Athletics is offering three summer camps this year, Monday-Thursday for ages 5-11. Choose mornings or afternoons or full days. Dates are: July 12-15, July 26-29 & August 16-19. Camp activities include: gymnastics, hip hop, cheerleading, martial arts, ball sports, arts & crafts, science and more!

Ooagymnastics.com/camps



OSU-Cascades Summer Academy

OSU Cascades Summer Academy is a 5-day, in-person summer program for incoming high school sophomores, juniors and seniors located on the campus. Participants choose from a Business Beavs in Action and an Art+Media+Tech option and take part in writing workshops and afternoon outdoor recreation. Students who complete the program earn a $500 scholarship to OSU-Cascades. Dates are August 9-13 & August 23-27.

For more information: osucascades.edu/summer-academy



Out of the Box Arts Camp

Calling all weekend warriors! OTB will be hosting various themed weekend day camps for ages 5-17, focusing on infusing nature into fine arts. Themes include a gift for Father's Day, enchanted forest, Squatch watch, and even make your own mineral paint! All classes will include an OTB artisan made paint color to take home and a professional portrait of your little Picasso!

For more information find us at otbarts.com



Outward Bound Summer Camps

Outward Bound Summer Camps are for kids starting at age 12. If your child loves the outdoors and wants to learn important survival skills, these camps are the way to go.

Outwardbound.org



RAD Camps

RAD Camps offers a unique approach to summer with fun excursions to places like Smith Rock, Newberry Caldera and Devils Lake. If your child loves to explore and be outdoors, this is the one! Camps are geared for kids ages 7-12 and 13-17, Camps run from June 21 to September 2, meeting at 8am and returning at 4 or 5pm depending on the camp.

radcamps.com



Redmond Area Parks and Recreation District

Redmond Area Parks and Recreation District offers a multitude of programs and camps for all ages. Consult their website for a full schedule of offerings: raprd.org



Rhinestone Ranch

If you have a horse-loving kid, try these weekly riding camps from June 7-September 3. Children ages 5-18 are welcome. All sessions run from 9am-1pm, Monday-Thursday and 9-12 on Friday.

Check the website for exact dates and important information: rhinestoneranchbend.com



Samara Learning Center

Avoid the summer slide! Samara offers several fun camps including Achievement Camp, Hang-Out Days, Math Clinic and more. Check the website for more information and a full schedule:

samaralearningcenter.org



Smith Rock Climbing Camp / Chockstone Climbing Guides

Love to climb? Chockstone offers several overnight climbing camps at Smith Rock for experienced tween and teen climbers. Dates and levels are as follows: 5-Day Camp: June 14-18, July 13-17, Aug 2-6 (for ages 12-15, Intermediate), 7-Day Camp: August 6-12 (for ages 12-17, Intermediate-Advanced), 11-Day Camp: June 23-July 3, July 21-31 (for ages: 12-17, Intermediate- Advanced) and Trad Climbing Camp: Aug 8-18 (for ages 15-19, Advanced)

For more details, go online: goclimbing.com or call: 541-318-7170



Tumalo Creek Kayak

Kids Paddlesports Adventure Camp includes stand up paddle boarding, kayaking, whitewater rafting and kayak sailing for kids ages 8-15. Your child will learn about cooperation and team building in an active and engaged environment. Dates this summer are: June 14-17, June 21-24, July 5-8, July 12-15, July 19-22, August 2-5, August 9-12 & August 16-19. Kids Whitewater Kayaking Camp is an all levels camp for ages 10-15. Dates are: June 28-July 1, July 26-29, August 23-26.

For more information: tumalocreek.com/tumalo-kids



Tula Movement Arts

Tula Movement Arts offers an array of summer camps for various ages including Moving Joyfully Camp (ages 3-6), Circus Ninja Camp (ages 5-8), Mindful Monkeys Camp (ages 3-6), Youth Aerial Dance Camp (ages 8+), Pre-Teen/Teen Aerial Dance Camp (ages 10+), Youth Acro Fusion Camp (ages 8+).

Find out the schedule and all the details at: tulamovementarts.com/camps



Upstream Explorers

These four-day adventure-filled camps will have participants exploring different sites throughout our watershed. Participants will hike and explore some of the most beautiful areas along streams while engaging in hands-on scientific field studies. These camps focus on nature and science with a good mix of art, fun and games. All camps are from 8:30-3:30pm, Monday-Thursday

upperdeschuteswatershedcouncil.org/join-us/summer-camp/



Waldorf School of Bend

Waldorf camps are full of fun for Early Childhood (ages 3-6) and Elementary Grades (ages 6-12) and include: Outdoor Adventures, Yoga & Mindfulness, Wilderness Survival, Music & Movement, Biodynamic Farming, Weird Science, Science Exploration, Gymnastics & Tumbling and Speech & Debate. Morning care 8:30am-12:30pm, themed afternoons: 12:30-4pm.

For more information, contact info@Bendwaldorf.com



Wildheart Nature School Summer Camps

Nothing gets our nature spirit moving like the summer season! Camps are divided into groups by age with something for all kids between 3-12 years old. Sessions occur weekly from June 21 through August 20.

wildheartnatureschool.com/summer-camps/



Youth Camps at COCC

For 2021, all youth camps will be held virtually for kids ages 10-14. From creating an app to video game design to CPR classes, there are over 50 course options available! Some scholarships are offered.

Find out more and register online: cocc.edu/departments/continuinged/youth-programs.aspx