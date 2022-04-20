It should come as no surprise that outdoor enthusiasts of Central Oregon may have a bit of a gear consuming problem. One of the positive aspects of this consumption is that garages fill up quickly, which means used gear is always on the loose around town.



There are several robust used outdoor equipment stores in town and Craigslist can be a rabbithole of looking for gems of used gear. Seasonally, there are also celebrations of the coming of new outdoor activities through annual gear swaps. For spring this brings the annual Bike Swap organized by Bend Endurance Academy.

The Bend Bike Swap returns!

The bike swap was created by Ryan McGlone, a rider for the local Boneyard Bike team, in 2018. Proceeds from the event have always gone to helping youth outdoor programs such as Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation and Bend Endurance Academy. Proceeds also contribute to Commute Options, a local group committed to finding alternative transportation options that aid in community mobility and health.

The swap aims to provide cycling opportunities for all Central Oregonians and has an assortment of mountain, gravel, road, cyclocross and beginner bikes available. There is a safe test riding course on-site with participants requiring a helmet to sample out the bike of their choosing.

Those interested in volunteering can contact ann@bendenduranceacademy.org. The event takes place at Thump Coffee's Northwest Crossing location. This is an outdoor event so dress accordingly in case this April winter decides to stick around!



2022 Bend Bike Swap

Sat., April 23 10am-4:30pm

Sun., April 24 – Unsold item pickup from 10am to noon

Thump Coffee, NW Crossing

549 NW York Dr., Suite 200, Bend

bikeswapbend.com

Free