2022 Happy Girls Run Bend 

The Happy Girls race series kicks off in Bend this Saturday, May 21. The racing series offers 5k, 10k and half-marathon distance options to create an accessible environment that embraces all levels of competitiveness. As the name implies, Happy Girls is a race designed for women competitors to celebrate a range of personal fitness goals in an encouraging environment. Those unable to make the event in person can take part in the Happy Girls virtual run.



click to enlarge Brian Becker

Happy Girls jump for joy!

'The race flows through iconic Bend running trails and landmarks. Each distance links up with the notorious River Trail, famous for its easy access and stunning views, then continues through the Old Mill District. The shorter legs have turnaround points just beyond the Old Mill at Sawyer's Landing Park or looping through Columbia Park. The half marathon gives runners an extended view of the Deschutes, bringing them on the River Trail to a turnaround point just beyond Sawyer Park. Happy Girls participants get to explore sections of the River Trail that hide themselves from the public eye.

The Bend Happy Girls Race begins a three-race series that extends around the Pacific Northwest, with other races taking place in Spokane (Sept. 17) and Sisters (Nov. 5). New to the series this year is a reward for competing in all three of the half-marathon or 5k races, referred to as the "Trifecta," with awards given out after the Sisters race.

2022 Happy Girls Run

Sat, May 21 9am

Riverbend Park

799 SW Columbia St, Bend

$38-$95

Happygirlsrun.com