 2022 Haulin' Aspen | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
August 10, 2022 Outside » Go Here

2022 Haulin' Aspen 

Runners hit the trails for a dirt-only race

By

Running on the blacktop got you down? Then switch it up and get to Haulin' Aspen—a full-on trail race that follows Central Oregon's epic single track and dirt roads, with no pavement around. 

click to enlarge Time to get dirty, Haulin' Aspen is back! - COURTESY LAY IT OUT EVENTS.
  • Courtesy Lay It Out Events.
  • Time to get dirty, Haulin' Aspen is back!

Featured by Trail Running Mag, the race exemplifies the reason so many move to Central Oregon: brushing your elbows with elite endurance athletes who live in the area, taking part in the fun and competitive atmosphere.  

Haulin' Aspen allows runners to choose between three distances: marathon, half marathon and 6.5 mile "Half As." Races start and end at Wanoga Sno-park, following unique loops through pristine Deschutes National Forest trails, with mountain views setting the stage for an intense and fun alpine race. The elevation changes in the race present a challenge, with a lot of hill climbs and descents across tricky terrain. Marathon runners should be ready to have something left in the tank at the end, because my sources tell me there's a 700-foot vertical gain for the last 2.5 miles of the race! 

Haulin' Aspen is put on by Lay It Out Events, sister company to the Source.


2022 Haulin' Aspen
Aug. 12 7am
Wanoga Sno-Park
Cascade Lakes Highway, Bend
$80-$100 registration, free to observe

