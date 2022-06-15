 2022 Redmond Run | Go Here | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

June 15, 2022 Outside » Go Here

2022 Redmond Run 

By

Peak running season is here! On Sat., June 18, Lay It Out Events will host its first-ever Redmond Run half marathon, 10k and 5k. The course takes racers straight through the middle of Central Oregon on a stunning course which highlights the natural beauty of the High Desert. Racers start in Redmond's charming downtown then weave their way through the Dry Canyon Nature Preserve with its tall volcanic rock walls and classic high desert sagebrush and juniper. The race will finish in Centennial Park with beers from Wild Ride Brewery and wine from 101 North Winery.

click to enlarge COURTESY LAY IT OUT EVENTS
  • Courtesy Lay It Out Events

Redmond's central location makes it an ideal hub for outdoor enthusiasts throughout Central Oregon. It sits as the gateway to Prineville and the Ochocos to the east, the snow-capped Cascades to the west and Bend to the south. The location makes for a race that will bring together all the diverse runners that Central Oregon has to offer while welcoming runners from all over into this special running community. 

Walking participants and those with strollers are encouraged to join too! A virtual run will also be available for those who want to run from afar. Virtual runners can track their run with GPS or a running app and submit the record to a link that will open one week prior to the race and close 24 hours after the in-person event. 

All participants will receive a sweet swag bag with racing shirt and medal included, with the top three finishers in both the open and masters categories receiving a special prize package.


2022 Redmond Run
Sat., June 18, 8am
Downtown Redmond
$60-$80

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Go Here »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Wine + Music: Bill Keale

Wine + Music: Bill Keale - Bledsoe Family Winery

Wed., June 15, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Go Here

More by Chris Williams

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly June 16, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation