Peak running season is here! On Sat., June 18, Lay It Out Events will host its first-ever Redmond Run half marathon, 10k and 5k. The course takes racers straight through the middle of Central Oregon on a stunning course which highlights the natural beauty of the High Desert. Racers start in Redmond's charming downtown then weave their way through the Dry Canyon Nature Preserve with its tall volcanic rock walls and classic high desert sagebrush and juniper. The race will finish in Centennial Park with beers from Wild Ride Brewery and wine from 101 North Winery.

click to enlarge Courtesy Lay It Out Events

Redmond's central location makes it an ideal hub for outdoor enthusiasts throughout Central Oregon. It sits as the gateway to Prineville and the Ochocos to the east, the snow-capped Cascades to the west and Bend to the south. The location makes for a race that will bring together all the diverse runners that Central Oregon has to offer while welcoming runners from all over into this special running community.

Walking participants and those with strollers are encouraged to join too! A virtual run will also be available for those who want to run from afar. Virtual runners can track their run with GPS or a running app and submit the record to a link that will open one week prior to the race and close 24 hours after the in-person event.

All participants will receive a sweet swag bag with racing shirt and medal included, with the top three finishers in both the open and masters categories receiving a special prize package.



2022 Redmond Run

Sat., June 18, 8am

Downtown Redmond

$60-$80