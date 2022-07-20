2022 Stihl Timbersports U.S. Championship 

While most of us can't drop our plans this weekend and buy plane tickets to Little Rock, Arkansas, to watch timber athletes live, we can tap into a live stream and support two Oregonians competing in the Stihl Timbersports U.S. Championship July 22-23.Local athletes David Green and Katelyn Page will test their skills against some of the fastest sport loggers in the country.



For those unfamiliar with Timbersports, yes, it is as badass as it sounds. Athletes take hatchets, two-handed axes and 60-pound chainsaws to poles of white pine to see who can chop and slice through the rounds for the fastest time. Most events take well under a minute to hack through a round, while some events are done in under 10 seconds.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Wiki Commons

Green has been on the national Timbersports scene for over a decade. He won the U.S. Collegiate Championship in 2009, and more recently placed 5th in the National Trophy event in 2018. The men compete in six different disciplines: underhand chop, stock saw, standing block chop, single buck, springboard and hot saw. Check out Sthil Timbersports' Youtube channel for highlights and demonstrations.

This is the fifth year that Stihl Timbersports will host a women's division championship. Page has been involved in the official national scene since 2018, when she placed 8th in the National Championship. Women compete in four categories: stock saw, standing block chop, single buck and underhand chop.

The rookie championship and men's qualifying rounds will take place on Friday, July 22 starting at 10am, while both men's and women's championships happen on Saturday, July 23. The women's championship will start at 1pm and the men's championship will follow at 3pm. Oregonians who can't make the trip can access a live stream via Stihl Timbersports' website and YouTube channel.

2022 Stihl Timbersorts U.S. Championship

Fri., July 22-Sat., July 23

Simmons Bank Arena

1 Simmons Bank Arena Dr., North Little Rock

$10-$20 (Free live stream)