 2022 Stihl Timbersports U.S. Championship | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

July 20, 2022 Outside » Go Here

2022 Stihl Timbersports U.S. Championship 

By

While most of us can't drop our plans this weekend and buy plane tickets to Little Rock, Arkansas, to watch timber athletes live, we can tap into a live stream and support two Oregonians competing in the Stihl Timbersports U.S. Championship July 22-23.Local athletes David Green and Katelyn Page will test their skills against some of the fastest sport loggers in the country.

For those unfamiliar with Timbersports, yes, it is as badass as it sounds. Athletes take hatchets, two-handed axes and 60-pound chainsaws to poles of white pine to see who can chop and slice through the rounds for the fastest time. Most events take well under a minute to hack through a round, while some events are done in under 10 seconds. 

click to enlarge COURTESY OF WIKI COMMONS
  • Courtesy of Wiki Commons

Green has been on the national Timbersports scene for over a decade. He won the U.S. Collegiate Championship in 2009, and more recently placed 5th in the National Trophy event in 2018. The men compete in six different disciplines: underhand chop, stock saw, standing block chop, single buck, springboard and hot saw. Check out Sthil Timbersports' Youtube channel for highlights and demonstrations. 

This is the fifth year that Stihl Timbersports will host a women's division championship. Page has been involved in the official national scene since 2018, when she placed 8th in the National Championship. Women compete in four categories: stock saw, standing block chop, single buck and underhand chop. 

The rookie championship and men's qualifying rounds will take place on Friday, July 22 starting at 10am, while both men's and women's championships happen on Saturday, July 23. The women's championship will start at 1pm and the men's championship will follow at 3pm. Oregonians who can't make the trip can access a live stream via Stihl Timbersports' website and YouTube channel.

2022 Stihl Timbersorts U.S. Championship

Fri., July 22-Sat., July 23

Simmons Bank Arena

1 Simmons Bank Arena Dr., North Little Rock

$10-$20 (Free live stream)

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Go Here »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Job Fair @ High Desert Education Service District

Job Fair @ High Desert Education Service District - High Desert Education Service District

Wed., July 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Go Here

More by Chris Williams

Current Issue

Issue Cover

July 20-26, 2023

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation