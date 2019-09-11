Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

September 11, 2019 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

20th Century Country 

Ken Burns' latest docuseries takes a look back at the earlier days of country music

By

The genre of country music has gone through a lot of changes since its earliest inception, growing to reach the masses. While it isn't the most popular genre in the U.S. today, its stars are held in the highest esteem among fans—and the pioneers of country are essentially icons.

Bill Monroe on the Grand Ole Opry, Nashville, circa 1968. - COURTESY OF LES LEVERETT COLLECTION, GRAND OLE OPRY ARCHIVES
  • Courtesy of Les Leverett Collection, Grand Ole Opry Archives
  • Bill Monroe on the Grand Ole Opry, Nashville, circa 1968.

Ken Burns—whose directorial work you might recognize from series including "The National Parks: America's Best Idea" or "Baseball"—is about to shed a light on the story of country music with his latest PBS docuseries, "Country Music." The eight-part series premieres on Sun., Sept. 15.

I got a sneak peek of the first episode to give you an idea of what to expect.

The first episode, titled "The Rub," opens in Nashville, Tennessee, with singer Kathy Mattea speaking on her early days working at the Country Music Hall of Fame. It's fitting we begin in Nashville, as even today many aspiring musicians make their way there to get a foothold on their place in the industry. Throughout the series you'll see a lot of country icons make appearances. The first episode alone showcased Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Kris Kristofferson and many more. These stars will continue to play roles throughout the series with commentary and interviews.

As "The Rub" continues, there's a lot of dialogue on one of country music's biggest qualities: relatability. There are songs for normal days, break-ups, growing through life and just about anything else. It's here where country gets a lot of inspiration from soul or blues music.

"I believe that you can go look and find a country song for any mood you're in," says musician Charley Pride during the episode. "Any song that will help you feel better. Sometimes it might make you cry—but it'll make you feel better."

“At the heart of every great country music song is a story.” —Ken Burns click to tweet

Other points include the story of Fiddling John Carson and the movement he helped spark with his country night dances, and his move into radio, which spread country music further than it ever had been before. The show examines how songs develop and change over time and tells us how some of country's earliest songs were tunes from overseas rewritten to fit the times and place of America. We also learn about the importance of technology (recording studios, transportation, etc.) to country music and how it was a crucial piece to the launch of many musicians, like The Carter Family and the initial Bristol recordings.

"The Carter family were elemental. It was the beginning of the building blocks for the rest of us," said singer/author Roseanne Cash. "Those first recordings and songs, they were captured rather than written. They were in the hills, like rock formations."

Throughout the premiere you get insight into what really feels like the birth of a musical genre, and that is sure to continue throughout the series. "Country Music" is filled with so much history and perspective that even the biggest country fans are sure to learn something new in this touching and nostalgic PBS installment.

"At the heat of every great country music song is a story. As the songwriter Harlan Howard said, 'It's three chords and the truth," Burns told PBS. "The common experiences and human emotions speak to each of us about love and loss, about hard times and the chance of redemption. As an art form, country music is also forever revisiting its history, sharing and updating old classics and celebrating its roots, which are, in many ways, foundational to our country itself."

"Country Music" Premiere
Sun., Sept. 15. On OPB at 9pm
Also available for streaming on all station-branded PBS platforms or on Blu-ray and DVD.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Sound Stories & Interviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Current Issue

Issue Cover

September 11-18, 2019

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Sound Stories & Interviews

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    Artist Fact Sheet: Keith Harkin

    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Sep 11, 2019
    The Irishman brings his well-rounded abilities to Bend More »

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    Totally Worth It

    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Sep 4, 2019
    The artists you might not know, but need to see at the 2019 Sisters Folk Festival More »

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    Source Material

    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Sep 4, 2019
    A look back at a few of music’s gems from August More »
  • More »

More by Isaac Biehl

Readers also liked…

  • Statewide Cred

    Joe Rohrbacher of Just Joe's Music and Jazz at Joe's receives the Oregon Music Educators Association's Outstanding Contributor Award
    • by Anne Pick
    • Jan 24, 2018
  • Musical Haven

    Musical Haven

    Escape the weight of the world with "Celtgrass" jams from Irish band We Banjo 3
    • by Anne Pick
    • Feb 8, 2018

Special Issues & Guides

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation