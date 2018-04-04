3-D Printer Homes 

Wikimedia

A printer home sounds like something crazy, but also impressive. ICON has developed a technology using the Vulcan printer that can print a 650-square-foot house in 12 to 24 hours. Currently it costs about $10,000, and they're working on bringing the cost down to $4,000. These are nice looking homes made of cement and therefore very sturdy and permanent. There are some other companies around who use 3D printing technology, but these look like normal homes instead of the hut-like appearances of others.

In contrast to tiny homes, which can encounter zoning challenges and are limited to a much smaller size, these homes, by being permanent and larger, can more easily overcome zoning hurdles. Even more impressive is that this technique can cut construction time and costs in half. The technique involves designing a home and then using a 3D printer to build it directly on site. The company is aiming to start building in the U.S. in 2019. It'll be interesting to see how this technology develops. The company is said to be looking at how this technology could be used to build on the moon.



