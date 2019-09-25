Search
September 25, 2019 Outside » Outside Features

4th graders get free Forest Service, federal lands passes; Public Lands Day offers free one-day passes for everyone 

Access to places such as the Deschutes National Forest or Crater Lake National Park

By

Spending time at certain spots in the forest often requires one type of pass or another—but to encourage kids to get out more, the Every Kid Outdoors pass program is offering some of those passes for free. Kids who are in 4th grade for the 2019-2020 school year are eligible for the Every Kid Outdoors pass, which gives them free entry for an entire year to all federal lands, including national parks, U.S. forest lands and more. In the local area, that offers access to places such as the Deschutes National Forest or Crater Lake National Park.

Free forest passes mean fun for everyone. - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • Free forest passes mean fun for everyone.

Fourth graders (and their adults) can visit everykidoutdoors.gov to print out a paper pass, which they can then take to any U.S. Forest Service office to swap for a plastic pass. The passes are valid from Sept. 1, 2019 through Aug. 31, 2020. Teachers and parents can also access the site for suggestions on lesson plans and activities.

The Every Kid Outdoors program is aimed at getting kids to spend more time outdoors, and to encourage "valuable opportunities to explore, learn, and play in the spectacular places that belong to us all and aims to inspire future generations to serve as stewards of these places."

Meanwhile, National Public Lands Day is this Saturday, Sept. 28. On that day, fees are waived for everyone at most national parks, forests, monuments and other public lands sites. It's also a big day for volunteering, as the largest volunteer day on public lands all year. To check out volunteer opportunities, visit neefusa.org/npld.

Every Kid Outdoors
everykidoutdoors.gov
National Public Lands Day
Sat., Sept. 28
Find volunteer opportunities at neefusa.org/npld


