50% Grading Floor Hurts Students 

Good to know there are a few good teachers left in this town. You don't get an automatic 50% in life just for existing. These policies hurt kids and create an unrealistic expectation that sets them up for failure after high school.

—Jeremy Eggert (from Facebook)

This week is finally starting to feel like summer (knock on wood)! Pictured is one of Bend's more unique summer events, Balloons Over Bend. If you haven't been in town to experience the fleet of hot air balloons soaring over Central Oregon you're in for a treat. Keep an eye out for the show mornings the week of July 22, with a special Night Glow Party hosted the night of the 22nd.

Appointees to City Council

I find it ironic that councilors Broadman and Campbell say they'd prefer someone who won't run in November. There were 2 excellent candidates to fill the vacancies. Mark Capell and Judy Stiegler who as previous councilors could have stepped right in and got to work.

Instead we get 2 people who have zero experience and Mitchell saying she has no plans to run but may change her mind if she thinks there's more to contribute! She obviously has no clue that this job has a huge learning curve which she won't conquer in 6 months!

We need councilors with a financial and business background and someone who wants to slow Bend's growth. Not people who benefit from growth or are in social services.

I hope that we can entice some people with this type of experience to run in November to get a different kind of diversity on the council. It is badly needed!

—Hanne Madsen, Bend



The right to know where the water goes

Thank you for your work. Water use, particularly in the West, will continue to be of increasing importance. Where it comes from and where it goes is knowledge all of us have a right to know.

—Dierdre Nauman



Central Oregon Villages is a Great Start

When I met with a few of local faith community leaders on the proposed site at Desert Streams Church last week, I was happy with their support and how quick the progress has been on this project. It was only last November when Michael Sipe and I discussed this site and he connected me with the pastor. I thank the congregation for getting involved with their land! It shows how much progress can quickly be accomplished with sound ideas and community collaboration.

Thank you, Central Oregon Villages, for your crucial role. There will always be more work to do, but this is a great start!

—Tony DeBone, LaPine



What Could Go Wrong?

Let a private, for-profit company be in charge of delivering municipal water, they said. It will be cost-effective, they said. And what could go wrong?

—Robin Will (from Facebook)



No Point Publishing Avion Editorial

There is no point in publishing such an article. What do you stand to do? People pay for the water they use. Businesses pay for the water they use. Who cares?

If water is so precious, which we know it is, then stop growth! Stop building in the desert.

The fact is, growth is inevitable. It's unstoppable.

Your point of this article is to point fingers and attack those who have the right to spend their money where and how they want too.

—James Lippi (from Facebook)



Water Usage, Costs Should be Private

This is disgraceful use of journalism; please have each of your employees publicly post their name, address, and utility bills showing a year's worth of usage and costs. Oh, that goes against their privacy? So does your ridiculous request for individual residential account information so that you can use it to bully and shame citizens of our community. The Source has crossed a line on this one, and Avion has taken the correct stance to protect their customers' privacy.

—Belinda Liskh (from Facebook)



False Accusations

Can one be sued for false claims AKA defamation when posting false accusations in headlines? Asking for a friend....

Can a privately owned utilities hand out private information without in turn getting sued for releasing said information to a journalist? Is Willamette Weekly hiring? Keep Bend friendly.

—Tyler LeFebvre (from Facebook)



Cough it up, Avion

So great to hear that RCFP has joined your effort to get Avion to cough up the stats. Glad you chose to do your Opinion piece about it. I hope it is widely read. They're called PUBLIC records for a reason.

—Bruce Cummings, Bend



Recognizing reality re: water use

Finally! A news entity that chooses to recognize reality about water use. Thank you, Source Weekly!

The endless build-out pushed by developers with the "grow grow grow" mentality (our local rich good old boy builders, their government sycophants, and Avion Water) will be good for them, but also a disaster for our community. They are not giving ANY thought to future generations.

"Let's use ALL the water! We've got a 20 year supply. Woohoo!"

It boggles the mind. Keep on it, Source!





—Debby Black, Bend



What About the Desert?

In your June 16 issue there were segments on the water, mountains and forest. You left out our stark and strikingly beautiful high desert. But I am glad you did, because that's the only area we can still enjoy without being overrun by people.





—Viki Wooster, Bend

Letter of the Week:

Viki: We are also big fans of the desert, whose subdued colors and subtle beauty are not always appreciated. You're onto us: we are trying to keep a few secret spots to ourselves. Stop by the office for a gift card to Palate – on us.

—Renée Alexander, guest editor