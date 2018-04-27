Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 27, 2018 Culture » Advice & Fun

'90s Fashion Comeback 

Today's youth are partying like it's 1999, ironically of course.

By

I


n homage to our Party like it's 1999 issue, I would like to recognize the ways the youth are still partying like it's the '90s, such as denim overalls, combat boots, spaghetti-strap crop tops, and even scrunchies—welcome to 1990s, the 2018 style guide.

According to Cosmopolitan many of these trends from the 1990's aren't only making a comeback they're here to stay. 
One way to use a claw clip. - FLICKR.COM
  • flickr.com
  • One way to use a claw clip.

These trends are popping up from head to toe. In your hair try a “claw clip", maybe you've used them hold your hair up at the pool but, in the '90s they were the chic hair accessory. Now, they're everywhere.

click image Flannel accompanied with a black beanie, perfect. - FLIKR.COM
  • flikr.com
  • Flannel accompanied with a black beanie, perfect.
How about bandanas? A staple to '90s fashion and today they are still worn, around the head and/or neck of every hip millennial. What else matches more perfectly with a flannel shirt? (Another trend from the '90s).

It gets even more bizarre; fanny packs are back. Fanny packs have bore the brunt of many fashion jokes but, let’s face it they’re brilliant. In the '90s they were a basic way to carry your stuff around, hands free! And that still applies today. 
click image Fanny pack ft. Pabst. - FLICKT
  • Flickt
  • Fanny pack ft. Pabst.


I don’t really want to mention the next item that the Millennial’s have dragged out of the giant well of 90's fashion but here it is, fish net tights. 
click image Look closely, that's hardwood floor and a carpet behind those ripped jeans. - PXHERE.COM
  • pxhere.com
  • Look closely, that's hardwood floor and a carpet behind those ripped jeans.

Today, you may have seen them under ripped jeans. Don’t worry though, the holes aren’t from well worn pants, they were most likely purchased that way.

click image Style by mom's high-waisted jeans. Ft. Mexican Soda - PXHERE.COM
  • pxhere.com
  • Style by mom's high-waisted jeans. Ft. Mexican Soda

Oh, and sorry slouchy boyfriend cut jeans, make way for high-waisted mom jeans. These flattering, and totally comfortable jeans are making a huge comeback. Sometimes paired with denim jackets, with or without patches. It’s almost like the Millenials raided their mom and dad’s nostalgia closets.

   
click image Straight from mom's closet. - PEXELS.COM
  • pexels.com
  • Straight from mom's closet.

**Personal Note: I like most of the resurfaced '90s trends, but, I wish one thing could've left one thing behind: tracksuits.




Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Advice & Fun »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

April 25-May 2, 2018

Special Issues

Join Our Newsletter

Latest in Advice & Fun

More by Danielle Meyers

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

Spring 2018 Leaflet

The Leaflet

Spring 2018 Leaflet

Cascades Wedding Show Guide 2018

Cascades Wedding Guide

Cascades Wedding Show Guide 2018

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Best Of

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation