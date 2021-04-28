A Backyard Escape for Restless Bendites 

For many marginalized groups, accessing the great outdoors is not as easy as it should be. According to a 2019 Outdoor Participation Report published by the Outdoor Industry Association, over 70% of outdoor participants were Caucasian and less than 50% were women. AdvenutreUs Women's mission aims to break the barriers that prevent women and people of color from accessing the natural world. After canceling its 2020 events, AdventureUs is excited to announce its women's escape retreats are back on the schedule for 2021.

The 2021 Bend experience promises to be a bit more intimate, with fewer participants, set at the LOGE Entrada camp. The multi-sport weekend is the venue for participants to get out and try some new activities. While the offerings might differ based on location, the AdventureUs team hopes to provide a wide range of activities from hiking, yoga, climbing, survival skills and navigation. The all-inclusive experience includes three nights of lodging, workshops, gear and most meals. In an effort to make these escapes even more accessible, they also offer payment plans for those who are not able to pay up front.

Courtesy AdventureUs Women

Build community while learning new adventure skills at the Bend AdventureUs Escape Retreat this May.

While the retreat has women in the name and in design, the group welcomes participants of all gender identities who feel that a women's retreat is the space for them. For those looking to travel beyond Bend, there will also be two other escapes offered: in the stunning Rocky Mountains of Colorado or sunny southern Georgia.

AdventureUs Women Escape: Bend

May 13 – 16, 2021

LOGE Camps

19221 SW Century Dr., Bend

Adventureuswomen.com/events/bend

$1,998 for the all-inclusive weekend