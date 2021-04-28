 A Backyard Escape for Restless Bendites | Go Here | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
April 28, 2021

A Backyard Escape for Restless Bendites 

AdventureUs promotes outdoor wellness for all, with multi-sport women-focused retreats

By

For many marginalized groups, accessing the great outdoors is not as easy as it should be. According to a  2019 Outdoor Participation Report published by the Outdoor Industry Association, over 70% of outdoor participants were Caucasian and less than 50% were women. AdvenutreUs Women's mission aims to break the barriers that prevent women and people of color from accessing the natural world. After canceling its 2020 events, AdventureUs is excited to announce its women's escape retreats are back on the schedule for 2021.

The 2021 Bend experience promises to be a bit more intimate, with fewer participants, set at the LOGE Entrada camp. The multi-sport weekend is the venue for participants to get out and try some new activities. While the offerings might differ based on location, the AdventureUs team hopes to provide a wide range of activities from hiking, yoga, climbing, survival skills and navigation. The all-inclusive experience includes three nights of lodging, workshops, gear and most meals. In an effort to make these escapes even more accessible, they also offer payment plans for those who are not able to pay up front.

Build community while learning new adventure skills at the Bend AdventureUs Escape Retreat this May.
  • Courtesy AdventureUs Women
  • Build community while learning new adventure skills at the Bend AdventureUs Escape Retreat this May.

While the retreat has women in the name and in design, the group welcomes participants of all gender identities who feel that a women's retreat is the space for them. For those looking to travel beyond Bend, there will also be two other escapes offered: in the stunning Rocky Mountains of Colorado or sunny southern Georgia.

AdventureUs Women Escape: Bend
May 13 – 16, 2021
LOGE Camps
19221 SW Century Dr., Bend
Adventureuswomen.com/events/bend
$1,998 for the all-inclusive weekend


About The Author

Megan Burton

A journalist and sometimes historian with Midwest roots, Megan found home in the PNW. When not covering local news & events, she spends her days desperately teaching her old dog new tricks and relearning to grow food in the fickle high desert.
