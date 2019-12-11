 A Beer League of Their Own | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
December 11, 2019 Food & Drink » Chow

A Beer League of Their Own 

Bevel Brewing turns craft beer into a sport

By

There's an athlete in all of us—some more than others. For those with an affinity for drinking and appreciating craft beer, Bevel Craft Brewing has recently launched the Bevel Beer League, located at its 9th Street Village taphouse, which will run year-round. The membership fee of $150 covers you through Oct. 31, 2020.

Funday IPA&mdash;not just for Sundays.
  • Nancy Patterson
  • Funday IPA—not just for Sundays.

Perks include one free crowler or growler fill per month, pre-sale advantage on all new beer releases, and 15% off all Bevel Beer merchandise. Members can enjoy $4 beers every day from the signature 2019 DrinkTank cup, which will be yours for the taking at the end of the year. Other perks include first priority of re-enrollment, an end-of-the-year members-only party, and your first beer is always free every Thursday. Did we mention the bragging rights that come with joining the league of a sport so affluential? Sign-up at Bevel's taphouse located inside of The Patio at 9th Street Village.

Bevel Craft Brewing
911 SE Armour Dr., Bend
bevelbeer.com

