 A Bend Photographer's Mission to Document Resiliency, from the Sidewalk | Culture Features | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider

Your support for independent local news is important.

The Source Weekly has been Central Oregon’s locally owned news outlet for over 23 years. We have always been the definition of "support local." Our success in navigating this new world is tied to the success we experience in pulling together for the common good.

Quality local journalism takes a group of dedicated reporters passionate about democracy and open government. This story is the result of our hard work, and in normal times, the result of the support of the advertisers in Central Oregon. In the age of COVID-19, however, that support has taken a hit—but that’s where you come in.

Before you read on, we ask you to consider becoming a member of our Source Insider membership program at bendsource.com/insider.

Support Us Here
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 26, 2020 Culture » Culture Features

A Bend Photographer's Mission to Document Resiliency, from the Sidewalk 

Locals share their stories and pose for photos during the pandemic

By
Many family owned businesses are torn between doing what's right and doing what's necessary to keep their business from flatlining. Most are trying to find the balance between keeping their business somewhat active and closing down. This is the where the challenge lies.

Bend photographer Megan Baker reached out to a few families and small businesses to see how coronavirus pandemic is affecting their lives. She is going to share a little bit from each session she's done, and will continue to safely document the sessions moving forward. Feel free to send her an email.

mbphotographybend@gmail.com
oregonhawaiiphotographer.com
Slideshow A Bend Photographer's Mission to Document Resiliency, from the Sidewalk
A Bend Photographer's Mission to Document Resiliency, from the Sidewalk 12 slides
A Bend Photographer's Mission to Document Resiliency, from the Sidewalk A Bend Photographer's Mission to Document Resiliency, from the Sidewalk A Bend Photographer's Mission to Document Resiliency, from the Sidewalk A Bend Photographer's Mission to Document Resiliency, from the Sidewalk A Bend Photographer's Mission to Document Resiliency, from the Sidewalk A Bend Photographer's Mission to Document Resiliency, from the Sidewalk A Bend Photographer's Mission to Document Resiliency, from the Sidewalk A Bend Photographer's Mission to Document Resiliency, from the Sidewalk A Bend Photographer's Mission to Document Resiliency, from the Sidewalk
A Bend Photographer's Mission to Document Resiliency, from the Sidewalk
By Megan Baker
Click to View 12 slides
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Culture Features »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Sober Holidays

    Sober Holidays

    Abstaining from booze in a town that loves to drink
    • by Cayla Clark
    • Dec 24, 2019

A constantly updated
directory of Central Oregon
takeout and delivery in 2020

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Culture Features

Give Guide


View Online

Source Podcast Header

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation