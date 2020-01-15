 A Central Oregon Hemp Documentary | Smoke Signals | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

January 15, 2020 Culture » Smoke Signals

A Central Oregon Hemp Documentary 

Local filmmaker launches Kickstarter to fund hemp-focused film

By

With so many changes happening in the hemp industry in the U.S. these days, it can be tough for even industry players to keep up. And with Central Oregon forging a solid reputation as an ideal location to grow it, there's plenty of drama, intrigue and policy questions about hemp to cover right here in our backyard.

Independent filmmaker Greg Moring—who cut his teeth in the industry working with documentary filmmakers including Ken Burns—is aiming to synthesize all of that and more into a new documentary, titled "Hemp is Back in Central Oregon: The Road to Riches?" based right in Central Oregon. Moring launched a Kickstarter campaign this month, with a goal of raising $20,000 for the project.

Filmmaker Greg Moring, right, interviews Jeff Steiner of Oregon State University's Global Hemp Innovation Center for Moring's project, "Hemp is Back." - GREG MORING
  • Greg Moring
  • Filmmaker Greg Moring, right, interviews Jeff Steiner of Oregon State University's Global Hemp Innovation Center for Moring's project, "Hemp is Back."

Moring's documentary is taking on a host of issues and highlighting dozens of local farmers, policy makers and more—including the story of a retired fire captain with Parkinson's disease who began growing hemp to help with his symptoms, as well as the stories of farmers banding together to form hemp co-ops, and the struggles of farmers trying to comply with federal rules and changing limits on THC.

"Our film will examine the bumps in the road to wealth or ruin, including scarcity of seed and starts, refusal of banks to allow hemp business banking, state, federal, and county fees and regulations, mother nature, and the economic boom for fertilizer suppliers, testing labs, processors, farm equipment suppliers and available labor pool," the project description on Kickstarter reads. "With a 50% failure rate for new farmers, how the grow and harvest ends will tell the story of Oregon's hemp pioneers and their success and failures," it continued.

Once produced, Moring hopes to make the one-hour documentary available on PBS and Netflix.

The "Hemp is Back" Kickstarter campaign has until Feb. 5 to raise the funds through the platform.

Hemp is Back Kickstarter campaign
Runs through Wed, Feb. 5
kickstarter.com/projects/hempisback/hemp-is-back-in-central-oregon


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Smoke Signals »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

January 15-22, 2020

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Smoke Signals

  • Smoke Signals »

    2020 for 4/2020

    • by Josh Jardine
    • Jan 8, 2020
    More states going legal. More consumers getting informed. We look at what's ahead for the coming year. More »

  • Smoke Signals »

    From Vapegate to LUBA

    • by Jeremy Dickman
    • Dec 31, 2019
    2019 wasn't short on marijuana drama More »

  • Smoke Signals »

    The Year in Hemp

    • by Josh Jardine
    • Dec 24, 2019
    A huge increase in production, a massive increase in sales... and more fuzzy guidance from the FDA in 2019 More »
  • More »

More by Nicole Vulcan

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation