Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

March 29, 2019 News » Local News

A Central Oregonian is the New Secretary of State 

Governor names Bev Clarno to the spot, following the death of Dennis Richardson

By
Bev Clarno of Redmond will be Oregon's new Secretary of State.

Governor Kate Brown's office announced the appointment today, following the death of Dennis Richardson Feb. 26. Richardson had suffered from brain cancer.

During her career, Clarno, a Republican, has served as a state legislator representing Redmond, working as both Speaker of the House as a representative and Senate Republican Leader during her time in the Senate. Prior to her political career, Clarno was a hog farmer and cattle rancher, real estate broker and appraiser. She was first elected to the Oregon House in 1988.



click image Bev Clarno of Redmond has served as both a representative and a senator in the state legislature—experience that will help her get up to speed as Oregon's newest Secretary of State. - MAGDALENA BOKOWA
  • Magdalena Bokowa
  • Bev Clarno of Redmond has served as both a representative and a senator in the state legislature—experience that will help her get up to speed as Oregon's newest Secretary of State.
"I went into politics essentially after seeing the needless and ridiculous restrictions and limitations I saw government put on the little guy," Clarno told the Source for our 2017 Women's Issue. "In the early '70s, government officials would come and visit my hog farm in Wasco, Oregon, and they were arrogant, demanding and awful to deal with — and in the rural areas, you're not used to people treating you that way. So I thought, if I could just get into the Legislature, I would try and change it so that we would help people comply with the law."

Following the death of Richardson, Gov. Brown vowed to appoint another Republican to fill Richardson's post—with the condition that the appointee wouldn't run for the spot in the next election. When he was elected in 2016, Richardson was the first Republican elected to a statewide office in Oregon in 14 years.

Among the Oregon Secretary of State's duties are being the state's chief elections officer, the administrator of public records and the state's auditor of public accounts.

“Bev’s experience as a legislator and as a manager of a large government organization is key to the success of the programs and employees the Secretary of State oversees," Brown stated in today's release. "I’m confident that Bev will continue the legacy of accountability and integrity that Secretary Richardson left on the office of Secretary of State."

President George W. Bush appointed Clarno Director for Region 10 of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Clarno has also served on numerous boards and volunteered at many local organizations, according to the governor's release, including the Oregon Historical Society, the Maryhill Museum, Deschutes River Conservancy Board, the Deschutes County Fair and Expo, the Central Oregon Community College Foundation, and the Redmond Chamber of Commerce.

Clarno will take the oath of office over the next few days, and will have a ceremonial swearing-in the week of April 1. 
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

March 27-April 3, 2019

Special Issues

Source Weekly Newsletter

Fresh from the press: Get all our print stories, delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    Regional Roundup

    • Mar 27, 2019
    Oregon headlines, found this week in Cascades Reader More »

  • Local News »

    Progress For Public Lands

    • by Chris Miller
    • Mar 27, 2019
    The newly passed public lands bill helps with fuel reduction at Crooked River Ranch, but resource activists say it missed protecting some important public lands More »

  • Local News »

    Wild About Rivers

    • by K.M. Collins
    • Mar 27, 2019
    Oregon gets more miles of Wild and Scenic river designations More »
  • More »

More by Nicole Vulcan

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Scout 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation