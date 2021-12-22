 A Christmas-Eve Outing | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
December 22, 2021 Food & Drink » Chow

A Christmas-Eve Outing 

The Culver-area winery is holding a Christmas Eve open

By

Not a lot of events happen on Christmas Eve. Between the frantic last-minute shopping and wrapping and food-making, plenty of people seem to take the words of writer Hunter S. Thompson to heart when it comes to Christmas Eve planning: "...skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming "Wow! What a Ride!"

For those who have everything handled and are looking for an outing on Christmas Eve, Maragas Winery may be the spot. The Culver-area winery is holding a Christmas Eve open house with Christmas carols, complimentary spiced popcorn and mulled wine. While there's no admission fee, Maragas is asking people to bring a donation for the Central Oregon Food Bank. Browse the winery, maybe pick up a bottle for the rest of the holiday weekend, and slide into the weekend in a cloud of smoke. The open house happens from noon to 3pm.

COURTESY MARAGAS WINERY
  • Courtesy Maragas Winery

Maragas Winery Christmas Eve Open House
Fri., Dec. 24, Noon-3pm
15523 SW Hwy 97, Culver
maragaswinery.com
Free with donation to Oregon Food Bank


About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
Comments

