A Christmas-Eve Outing 

Not a lot of events happen on Christmas Eve. Between the frantic last-minute shopping and wrapping and food-making, plenty of people seem to take the words of writer Hunter S. Thompson to heart when it comes to Christmas Eve planning: "...skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming "Wow! What a Ride!"

For those who have everything handled and are looking for an outing on Christmas Eve, Maragas Winery may be the spot. The Culver-area winery is holding a Christmas Eve open house with Christmas carols, complimentary spiced popcorn and mulled wine. While there's no admission fee, Maragas is asking people to bring a donation for the Central Oregon Food Bank. Browse the winery, maybe pick up a bottle for the rest of the holiday weekend, and slide into the weekend in a cloud of smoke. The open house happens from noon to 3pm.

Courtesy Maragas Winery

Maragas Winery Christmas Eve Open House

Fri., Dec. 24, Noon-3pm

15523 SW Hwy 97, Culver

maragaswinery.com

Free with donation to Oregon Food Bank